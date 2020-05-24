Rotary and Freemasons of Twin Cities provided 600 grocery kits to Secunderabad Cantonment Board for onward distribution to the needy

The Rotary and Freemasons of Twin Cities provided 600 grocery kits worth Rs six lakh to Secunderabad Cantonment Board for onward distribution to the needy here in the city today.

The Relief activity was taken up in loving memory of AVM Lala, a well known Freemason who departed recently.

It was a joint initiative of Rotary Club of Ameerpet, Cantonment Secunderabad, Hyderabad Deccan, Freemasons of Secunderabad which include: Lodge Eagle, Lodge Naoshir Chenoy and Lodge St. John. The beneficiaries of the relief were those who couldn’t avail Government ration.

In a small function held at St John’s Masonic Hall at Marredpally, Secunderabad, representatives of both Rotary and Freemasons symbolically presented a kit to Mr. Chandra Sekar, CEO of Cantonment Board. Madan Mohan Lal, D. Ramchandram, G. Maddulete, Assistant Regional Grand Masters of Freemasons graced the occasion.

The Board will facilitate the distribution of grocer kits to the underprivileged, announced Mr. SVR Chandra Sekhar while addressing the select gathering immediately after informal handing over of the kits.

The top officer of the Cantonment board thanked and appreciated both Freemasons and Rotarians for their gesture.

Each of the 600 grocery kits is comprised of 5kg Rice, 2kg Aata, 1 Kg Toor Dal(Kandi Pappu), 1kg Edible Oil, 100gms Tamarind and 100gms Chilly Powder.

Freemasons and Rotary have already taken up COVID-19 Relief activities worth of Rs 1.75crore. and aid to the needy during this pandemic as grocery kits, cooked food packets, sanitizers to Police and GHMC, PPE Kits to Doctors, Masks and Face Shields to health workers.

Sudershan Satyam, Sharath Choudary, Suresh Khemani, John Zacharia, Sailesh Gumideli, Naresh Yadav, Lenny Emmanuel, B. Ram Gopal, Venkatesh several Rotarians and Freemasons graced the occasion.

Rotary and Freemasons are both global organisations. Rotary brings together a global network of community leaders and Freemasonry is one of the world’s oldest secular fraternal societies. It makes good men better. Freemasonry is a moral building society.