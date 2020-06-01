RummyBaazi.com ropes in ace boxer Vijender Singh as its new Brand Ambassador

New Delhi, 1st April 2020: With its constant endeavour to revolutionize skill-based games in India, RummyBaazi.com, India’s most rewarding Rummy app, has roped in Indian professional boxer and multi-winning Olympian boxer, Vijender Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador. The move comes after RummyBaazi’s significant growth in the category, with the goal now to establish a strong foothold in India’s rapidly growing gaming industry.

As part of the association, the legendary Indian boxer and Padma Shri recipient, who is undefeated in his professional career, will be involved in a series of multi-platform marketing campaigns for the brand.

Speaking on the partnership Vijender Singh said, “It gives me great pleasure to be associated with a young brand like RummyBaazi.com, that’s giving a big push to sports in the country. Since 2018, I have been associated with PokerBaazi and now I have taken my association with Baazi Games further and I am excited to begin the second phase of our collaboration.’’

Sunit Warraich, Chief Executive Officer – RummyBaazi.com, commented on the collaboration “Just like boxing, skill-based games like Rummy require sharp thinking and mental toughness. Vijender is a champion with a winning attitude, and we’re delighted to have him on-board as he truly embodies the values that RummyBaazi and its players stand for. With this association, we intend to rise to the very top of our field, just like he has.