Sandeep Chaudhary, Co-Founder, ADOHM joins hands with Help Child India Foundation

In a continuous attempt to support the underprivileged and to provide them better lives, Mr. Sandeep Chaudhary, Co-Founder, ADOHM an AI based digital marketing & sales platform donated 70 pairs of shoes to a school named – Help Child India Foundation. The trust has been working for thousands of underprivileged children to improve the society values and to provide them a better living since its inception in 2010.

Mr. Sandeep Chaudhary has been actively involved in social causes especially supporting ‘Educating the Girl Child’ and has funded their education in the past. With this initiative, both ADOHM and Sandeep contributed a small deed to impact the lives of these underprivileged school children in a better way by supporting Help Child India Foundation.

Commenting on the deed, Mr. Sandeep Chaudhary, Co-Founder, ADOHM, said, “With these efforts, we want to teach a sense of social responsibility to the society. Our team ensures that we get to do this proactively by organizing such drives on a regular basis.”

This move is not the first time that ADOHM has extended a helping hand to the needy through this NGO and wishes to continue doing such activities in the future too.