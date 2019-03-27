Sharda LaunchPad (SLP) an initiative of Sharda University ties-up with Harvard Business School online and Amazon Web Services

Sharda University, a leading educational institution with a focus on inter-disciplinary experiential learning for students from across 80+ countries announced strategic collaborations for ‘LaunchPad’. The initiative will focus on ‘Powering Youth Entrepreneurial Dreams’ in the University and across the region. Sharda University has collaborated with Harvard Business School through Harvard Business Online, Amazon Web Services and Digital Vidya in order to provide to boost the entrepreneurial eco-system. All the programmes are accredited by NIESBUD, an Autonomous Institute under Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India ISO: 9001-2015 Certified

Prashant Gupta, Executive Director, Sharda University said “New fields of studies have been introduced while industry and business people are showing great deal of interest in higher education. The next generation of entrepreneurs is already exploring opportunities of doing business while still at school. We feel proud by initiating our new programme Sharda LaunchPad by which we can provide our students with the right environment needed for an idea to grow and be successful”

Prof. Suman Sarkar, Director, Sharda LaunchPad said “Sharda LaunchPad is an initiative to nurture and flourish entrepreneurial spirit in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. It serves as a bridge between entrepreneurial experts and the prospective students so that they can learn from their experiences, knowledge and expertise through short-term program, speaker session, industry interface, mentoring and other initiatives. It gives me immense pleasure to say that in a very short span of time, Sharda LaunchPad has helped student entrepreneurs make waves with their start-up plans and convert their idea into a successful Business Venture”

During the duration of the program apart from the curriculum, mentoring and training students will also have exposure to some of the other unique attributes that are a part of the programs…

Course topics are taught by visit entrepreneurs On-going speaker series – eminent people from across industry, govt. as well as eminent and seasoned entrepreneurs Workshops and events in collaboration with industry bodies and trade circles Exposure via specific Govt. Tie-ups including NIESBUD Co-work on projects by students from similar programs in other Universities in India as well as abroad

The University has also entered into strategic partnerships with Industry Experts, Corporates, Entrepreneurial Experts, Angel Investors and Start-up Mentors to for students and early stage start-ups selected for the programmes. The aim of LaunchPad is to promote innovation and R&D to develop solutions using cutting-edge technologies, industry mentorship, expert guidance and incubation.

The spectrum of 8 programmes offered under Sharda LaunchPad includes An Insight into Markets for Founders and Innovators, Entrepreneurial Finance, Recognizing and shaping opportunities-Customer centric approach, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, From Ideation to Execution- convert your idea into a successful business and Digital marketing for Entrepreneurs in Collaboration with Digital Vidya. While the in-house programmes are accredited by NIESBUD, the course offered by Harvard Business Online is specially curated and mentored by William A. Sahlman, Distinguished Faculty, Harvard Business School Online