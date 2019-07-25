Sharda University Announces last date for the Announcement

Sharda University is one of the pioneering private university located in Greater Noida offers B.Tech, B.Sc(Hons), B.Arch,Law(Integrated), B.Pharma, BPT, B.A(Hons), Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Mass Communication, B.Com(Hons), BBA and BCA courses at undergraduate level and M. Tech, M.Sc, M.Arch, MCA, MBA, MA, Master in Design, M.A. – Mass Communication at postgraduate level. The last date for the application is August 05, 2019, Interested candidates can also apply online at https://www.sharda.ac.in/apply/?or Visit the campus.

IIIT Naya Raipur Announces the Spot Admissions for B Tech and M Tech programmes

IIIT Naya Raipur: – Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee International Institute of Technology, Naya Raipur invites application for Spot Admission in B. Tech. and M. Tech. programmes on Aug 4, 2019. Application deadline is till 05:00 PM of August 02. 2019. For vacant B Tech seats, candidates with valid JEE-Main Rank can apply online at https://ims.iiitnr.edu.in/Btech19/Pages/home.aspx. For Vacant M.Tech seats, candidates with valid GATE score can apply at https://ims.iiitnr.edu.in/Mtech19/Pages/home_SPOT.aspx. Visit the website https://www.iiitnr.ac.in/ for details.

World University of Design Announces last date for Admissions

World University of Design: – World University of Design, Sonipat is a pioneer institution dedicated to education in the fields of art, architecture, design and management invites application for admission 2019. last date for the application is July 31st 2019, Interested candidate can also apply online at https://worlduniversityofdesign.nopaperforms.com/