SRMIST Hosts Smart India Hackathon Hardware Edition 2019

SRM Campus (Kattankulathur) is one of the nodal centres of world’s biggest, Smart India Hackatthon , Hardware Edition Grand Finale ,2019. Engineering and Technology students from different parts of the country will participate in this 100 continuous hours of hardware hackthon event that is all set to kickoff at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology(SRMIST) from July8 to July12.

His Excellency, the High Commissioner of Namibia, Gabriel P Sinimbo inaugurated the Five-Day Tech Fest aimed to harness creativity and expertise of students, spark institute level hackathons and build a perfect startup funnel for promoting ‘Startup India’ campaign.He said the hackathon event was “very impressive” and could be a model for Namibia to follow with the participation of Namibian ministry of higher education and technology, industrialization and trade and small and medium enterprises development in partnership with his country’s business chambers. “Their partnership will be critical to organize something like this (hackathon),” he said.

Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE told this is the Third Consecutive year of Smart India Hackathon World’s Largest Open Hackathon- Start India Hackathon. “We are growing each year in terms of participation and solutions. We started in the year 2017, with participation of around 50000 students, in year 2018 around one lac students participated. This year, the magnitude has grown bigger; around two lac students have participated this year” he said.

In Smart India Hackathon-2019 Hardware edition, problems are broadly based on Agriculture & Rural Development, Food Technology, Waste management, Clean Water, Renewable Energy, Healthcare & Biomedical devices, Smart Vehicles, Robotics and Drones, Security & Surveillance, Smart Communication, Sports and Fitness, Sustainable Environment, Smart Textile, Smart Cities areas.

The envoy who interacted with student participants from ten Indian universities at the FabLab in the SRM campus, lauded the hackathon for bridging the gap between research in universities and industries as students were finding solutions to problems posed by industries. The participating industries are Apollo Hospitals, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Steel Processing and Distribution Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever. Teams from various places including Delhi, Patiala, Bengaluru, Pune and Coimbatore are taking part in the event jointly organized by AICTE, Inter Institutional Inclusive Innovations Center (i4c) and Persistent Systems.

The SIH is jointly organized by the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development.AICTE, Inter Institutional Inclusive Innovations Center (i4c) and Persistent Systems. Inter Institutional Inclusive Innovations Center (i4c) an independent, non-profit entity all set to identify people from India with innovative ideas.

SRM winners of SIH Software Edition 2019 : A six-member team (Binary_Bombers) from SRM participated in Smart India Hackathon, Software Edition – 2019 and stood first in the Complicated Problem category put forward by India Health Link in order to come up with an innovative way to bring up a healthier India by harnessing thepower of social networks. The team developed a social network that is based on health Heart Rate, Breath Rate, Oxygen Saturation, Systolic Pressure and Diastolic Pressure.