SunAlpha Energy wins national bid for implementation of 97.5 MWp Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV System Scheme for Government Buildings

SunAlpha Energy wins national bid and allotment for implementation of 97.5 MWp Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV System Scheme for Government Buildings in different zones of India under CAPEX/RESCO Model. SunAlpha has been adjudged as ‘The most cost competitive bidder” amongst all bidders across the country under global competitive bidding.

“We are extremely delighted winning this prestigious national bid for implementation in Government buildings in different zones of India amongst the prominent companies in the Solar Energy segment. With this bid we are privileged to further our exposure in government sector projects, which will strengthen the company’s credentials further amongst the stakeholders” said Raghav Mittal, SunAlpha Co-founder & CEO.

SunAlpha is an award-winning premium solar PV designer and constructor of high-quality rooftop systems. It focuses on serving customers with creating value through innovative end-to-end solutions. With 200+ satisfied customers, spread across 12 states and diversified sectors such as Mining, Marble, Steel, Plastic, Universities, Hospitals, Schools, Residences, etc.