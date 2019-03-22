Twenty14 Holdings to Debut South Asia’s First Tribute Portfolio

Twenty14 Holdings, the leading global hospitality investment firm, today announced that they would soon launch Port Muziris – South Asia’s first Tribute Portfolio hotel, part of Marriott International, Inc., near the Cochin International Airport. The 55-room property is all set to be opened to the public in April.

Port Muziris encapsulates the rich culture, history and art of the port town of Kochi. Elegantly designed with imprints of the city, Port Muziris also boasts a large collection of artworks from local artists.

“We are thrilled to debut the first Tribute Portfolio in South Asia. At Twenty14 Holdings, we share the vision of offering a unique experience for guests,” said Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Twenty14 Holdings. “Kerala has long been one of the most sought-after destinations worldwide, and we are excited to be part of the state’s flourishing tourism sector. We look forward to extending our legacy of providing outstanding hospitality to guests across Kerala and India through our bespoke properties.”

Tribute Portfolio, launched by Marriott, is a collection of exceptional independent hotels around the globe. Tribute Portfolio is designed for travelers seeking fresh travel experiences that reflect their own unique individual point of view. With a focus on expressive design moments, vibrant public spaces, and a flexible food and beverage model, Tribute Portfolio is for full-service developers keen on creating spaces that connect people and places. Diverse in experiences and robust with personality, each Tribute Portfolio hotel is a magnet for the colorful and quirky, much like the travelers who choose to stay at them.

“We are delighted to announce the first Tribute Portfolio hotel in India, with the opening of Port Muziris hotel in Kochi. This will also mark the debut of our 16th brand to join the Marriott International portfolio in India,” said Mr. Neeraj Govil, Area Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International, Inc. He added, “We are honored to partner with Twenty14 Holdings for their first hotel in India. With its unique design and vibrant social spaces, we are sure this hotel will become a preference for leisure travelers.”

Port Muziris which includes 55-keys, 2 F&B outlets and a 150-pax capacity ballroom is Twenty14 Holdings’ first property in India. Currently, the hospitality investment firm has over $750 million portfolio of properties around the world, including the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – the Caledonian in Scotland, Sheraton Oman in Muscat and Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay in UAE.

Earlier this year, Twenty14 Holdings’ had announced its entry into mainland Europe with their first property in Switzerland – the InterCityHotel Zurich Airport. The firm is also in the final stages of development of a luxurious five-star hotel at 1-5 Great Scotland Yard, the former headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police.