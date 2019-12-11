Vietjet officially launches two direct routes linking New Delhi with Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi

During last weekend, Vietjet officially commenced two direct flights from New Delhi to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. With these two routes, Vietjet is the first airline connecting the two biggest economic, cultural and tourist centers of Vietnam with the fascinating and unique capital of India – New Delhi. On the inaugural flights, passengers surprisingly received exciting gifts from Vietjet’s leaders and flight crew.

The New Delhi – Ho Chi Minh City route operates four return flights per week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday starting from December 6, 2019. The flight departs from New Delhi at 23:50 and lands in Ho Chi Minh City at 06:10. The return flight takes off from Ho Chi Minh City at 19:00 and arrives in New Delhi at 22:50. (All in local times).

The New Delhi – Hanoi route operates three return flights per week on every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday starting from December 7, 2019. The flight departs from New Delhi at 23:50 and lands in Hanoi at 05:20. The return flight takes off from Hanoi at 19:10 and arrives in New Delhi at 22:50. (All in local times).

Vietnam boasts of lush mountains, bustling cities and golden sand beaches along with various UNESCO-listed world heritage sites, providing an enthralling experience to Indian travellers. Hanoi, the capital city of Vietnam, is a buzzing hub of culture, history and tantalizing cuisine. On the other hand, Ho Chi Minh City is a high-octane city of commerce and culture offering the best of both, ranging from towering skyscrapers to tree-lined streets with ageing villa, and Haute cuisine to humble street food.

The new routes give an opportunity to travellers from both the countries to live unforgettable experiences, rich with history and culture, where one can discover hidden treasures, incredible heritage sites, colorful festivals and sacred monuments.

On this occasion, passengers can also hunt millions of promotional tickets priced from only INR 9 (*) for all international routes of Vietjet, including New Delhi – Ho Chi Minh City/ Hanoi routes. Promotional tickets are up for grabs in 3 golden days from 10 to 12 December 2019 during golden hours between 10:30 -12:30 (IST) with the flight period applied from 3 January 2020 to 24 October 2020 (**). Customers can also hunt for good deals on ticket fares for flights connecting Vietnam’s destinations to Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia (Bali), Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia.

Besides, the biggest promotion program named “Fly around Asia and hunt for the 1kg golden aircraft” is still going on at flyforlove.vietjetair.com with hundreds of other attractive prizes. Customers participating in the program will have the opportunity to win daily, weekly prizes and a jackpot of the 1kg golden aircraft.Tickets are available via all channels at website www.vietjetair.om, “Vietjet Air” mobile app, Facebook www.facebook.com/vietjetIndia (just click the “Booking” tab). Besides, customers can book via hotline +8419001886 and official agents/ ticket offices of Vietjet. Payment can be easily made with Visa/ MasterCard/ AMEX/ JCB/ KCP/UnionPay cards.

With various and reasonable prices, many attractive promotions, Vietjet creates memorable flying experiences for passengers on new aircraft providing an array of facilities including comfortable seats, a choice of 9 delectable hot meals served by friendly cabin crews, promotions, entertainment activities and many modern added-on services.