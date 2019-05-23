We Try To Overcompensate, Says Taapsee Pannu

With a host of responsibilities, women in India, belonging to any strata of society, are always wary of not wanting to disappoint anyone. In their constant efforts to keep everyone happy, these women put others before themselves and end up neglecting their own happiness. And should they think about themselves, they then end up getting labeled as selfish. Having set the bar so high of meeting other’s expectations, they in most cases forget to cater to themselves and their desires. Vidya Balan, who has spoken about prevalent issues that haven’t been highlighted in the society, raised a pertinent question such as ‘Do woman like to tag ourselves as superwoman?’ or have their ‘choices become compulsion’. The versatile actress, who has been acing the role of new RJ on show Muthoot Blue ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho with Vidya Balan’ on 92.7 BIG FM, spoke to leading ladies from Bollywood – Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and Zoya Akhtar on donning the hat of super-woman and performing to the best of their capabilities 24×7.

When asked about the reason for coming across as super-woman 24×7, Taapsee Pannu said, “It happens because of over-compensation. Nobody has valued women for the longest time, so it feels like over-compensating to prove that we are at par. To avoid the situation where men can point out our mistakes, we try to over-compensate. I guess that’s what happens.”

On being asked, Swara Bhaskar, one of the most blunt and vocal women in the Indian film industry, added to the conversation speaking on why women put themselves last when it comes to their needs. She said, “We don’t even realize the kind of small compromises we do make in our daily lives. But at the same point of time, I do believe that we need to push the envelope, otherwise things will forever remain the same. You have to fight for your right in the society as it won’t be served to you on its own.”

Sharing her opinions on taking the burden of doing everything, ace director Zoya Akhtar said, “You shouldn’t be pressured to do anything and that, for me, is equality. You shouldn’t be told to stay at home or at work. You, as an independent woman, should be able to take and choose what you want to do and live the life the way you want to. And, more power to that.”

