World Hypertension Day 2019 – May 17th

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is the main reason for cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and stroke-paralysis in India. Hypertension is a serious threat to the public health. Unless aggressive national measures are taken urgently, India will remain in the “grip” of cardiovascular diseases (heart attack, heart failure). More and more people (including the young) are developing high blood pressure in our society. This is an extremely serious matter. The productivity of our country will take a nose dive unless we halt the epidemic of high blood pressure.

By any definition, 25 to 30% of adults in India have hypertension. And these people inevitably are destined to become sick. We must screen our citizens for hypertension with health check-ups. Those who have high blood pressure should be treated. No doubt about this.

Old Definition of high blood pressure = More than 140/90

New Definition of high blood pressure= More than 130/80.

Treatment objective = Bring the blood pressure to less than 130/80.

Various international guidelines have identified, Indians as a “high risk” population. Therefore, the new guidelines (to lower the blood pressure to less than 130/80) are most applicable to India. So, “ Know your numbers” .

Dr. C. Venkata S. Ram

Hypertension Expert & Director,

Apollo Institute for Blood Pressure Management;

Apollo Blood Pressure Clinics.

Professor, Apollo Medical College, Director, World Hypertension League

(in partnership with WHO), South Asia Region, Hyderabad.