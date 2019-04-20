Wrap it up London based food chain will open 200 outlets in India in next 5 years

Inspired by Global street food culture, Wrap it Up!, a popular UK based QSR has marked its entry in India by opening their first outlet in Gurugram at the Central Plaza Mall. The brand has tied up with FranGlobal, a franchise solutions and market entry specialist firm, as their franchise development partners.

With its headquarters in United Kingdom, Wrap it Up! was founded in 2004 with a vision of serving the most popular flavours around the world under one roof. The aim was to diversify the choices for people who were bored of eating sandwiches every day and were willing to try something different. The recipes are inspired from 5 different continents and served with fresh ingredients and mouth-watering flavours. With a pristine reputation across UK, Wrap it Up! has marked their identity as Global Wrap Artists.

In the next five years, the company is planning to expand upto 200 outlets PAN India.

On the launch, Gargi Aggarwal, Master Franchisee of Wrap it up! Delhi NCR commented, “I am delighted to be a part of this popular brand. I think of myself as a person who loves food and I always wanted to explore something in this segment. We have signed for the brand’s development rights for Delhi NCR with an aim to make it a new destination for food lovers as we serve the best of the flavors from around the world”.

Tayub Mushtaq, Founder of Wrap it Up! said “As the QSR space continues to thrive, we are very excited to enter the food market in India with a differentiated product to offer. We are hoping for a strong organic presence with our healthy and fresh ingredients. We have an ambitious business plan for India and we hope to penetrate multiple cities very soon. From the popular Indian Harayali Chicken wrap to the sweet and spiciness of the American Smokey, with every bite, our wraps aim to offer a delicious experience altogether”. “Market size in India for food and beverages industry is forecasted to amount approx. 46 billion dollars until 2020. With QSR on a growth trajectory, I feel it is the best time for us to look for expansion of the brand by opening outlets Pan India, our next target will be other major cities. We are hoping to achieve great success with ‘Wrap it Up!’ India”. Gaurav Marya, Chairman, FranGlobal added.

Wrap it Up! is one of UK’s fastest growing QSR chain with outlets in London, Essex, Manchester and recently expanded to Pakistan.