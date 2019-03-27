ZUNROOF TECH WINS IPGCL SOLAR TENDER 2019 – BECOMES LOWEST PRICED SOLAR COMPANY IN DELHI

In India, an estimated 240 million of the 1.3 billion people still live without electricity. The country is now racing to connect thousands of villages with power as it looks to accelerate growth.The present government is committed to providing electricity to un-electrified households by 2019.Solar power sector is one of the thrust areas with government setting an ambitious solar target of 100 GW by the year 2022.

With this mission in mind IPGCL (State Nodal Agency in Delhi), released a tender for solar domestic installation in Delhi recently. ZunRoof Tech, a home tech solar rooftop installer, won this bid and became the lowest priced solar company in the state. The upfront subsidy quoted to any customer will be the lowest ever in Delhi in 2019 and will be provided by ZunRoof – a new milestone for this startup, after the Young Entrepreneur Award by Mr. Rajnath Singh, Minister of Home Affairs, Government of India, which was received by ZunRoof’s founder and CEO, MrPranesh Chaudhary, last year.

Commenting on the tender bid, Mr. Pranesh Choudhary says, “This success is an honor to the efforts of our team dedicated to make India go solar, and we look forward to complete the related job with quality, satisfaction and in time. By installing solar rooftop panels in India, ZunRoof reduces electricity expense of Urban India through energy monitoring and rooftop solar installations.” ZunRoof is currently the largest solar rooftop company in India (1 Lakh+ happy clients) for homes and small businesses.”

Solar has the potential to meet the rising energy requirement and the central government is taking concrete steps to accelerate growth of the domestic solar industry. Achieving the target of 100 GW of solar capacity and generating it by 2022 calls for concrete initiatives to boost the domestic solar industry. Joining hands in these initiatives of the government ZunRoof is constantly updating their technology to create a seamless experience for consumers who have installed solar in their homes as well new consumers planning to opt for solar. An interactive app created by the organization is currently trending in the market as it creates ahassle free solution for consumers at their fingertip. By just tapping and clicking a button, consumers can view and manage their roof top solar installation at ease.