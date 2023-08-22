Halp.co to Support 500 Indian Students Affected by Admissions Cancellation at Canada's Northern College

India, 22nd August 2023:Canada-based study abroad platform Halp.co has extended its support to 500 Indian students who have been adversely affected by the sudden admissions cancellation at Northern College, Scarborough campus, Canada. The company has announced that it will provide financial and legal assistance to all the affected students.

Canada’s Northern College, Scarborough campus, just a month before the anticipated September session, cancelled admissions citing an overwhelming influx of applications. Many of these students had already invested in accommodations, and air tickets, and made preparations for their journey to Canada. The college had issued more offer letters than available seats, anticipating a certain rate of rejections due to embassy clearance and visa procedures. However, this year’s lower rejection rate caught the college off guard, necessitating the unfortunate step of rescinding admissions.

To ensure that these students do not lose a valuable academic year and their trust in Canada’s higher education institutions remains steadfast, the company will provide these 500 Indian students with unconditional aid of $800 CAD in cash to alleviate their initial arrival expenses and legal help from Canada-based immigration lawyers for creating, reviewing and submitting their study permit applications to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). Apart from these, the impacted students will also get free access to personalised guidance from Halp’s admissions coaches on its digital platform.

Matthew McLellan, CEO & Co-founder, Halp.co, said, “As a socially sensible organisation, we understand the profound impact that the admission cancellation has had on the aspirations, dreams and financial stability of the affected students and their families. The fact that over 203,000 Indian students call Canada their home and that the Indian diaspora is among the most flourishing communities in Canada speaks of the profound impact of their contributions. We see this as an opportunity to contribute to a social cause, extend a helping hand to fellow global citizens and uphold the enduring bonds that unite India and Canada in spheres such as education, science & technology and the cherished relations between our people. And therefore, we are offering our best to help these students entirely free of charge.”

Halp.co has initiated communication with concerned stakeholders including the Chief Minister’s Office, Punjab, Ministry of Higher Education, Punjab, Minister of Education of GOI and the High Commissions of both the countries, offering its support to the affected students. The company’s CEO has also penned an ‘Open Letter,’ reaching out to the affected students and parents, extending legal, financial and emotional support.

The affected students can reach out for Halp’s Assistance at its official website https://halp.co/