Radiation Oncologist Jason Naziri, MD Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Forest Hills, NY, August 16, 2023 : New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the addition of Radiation Oncologist Jason Naziri, MD. Dr. Naziri will practice at 92-37 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375.

“We are proud to have Dr. Naziri on our team of radiation oncologists,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “His dedication to patient-centered care, expertise in targeted radiation therapy, and commitment to advancing cancer treatment align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional care to our patients.”

Dr. Naziri is passionate about providing patient-centered cancer care through cutting-edge technology and expertise in targeted radiation therapy. He specializes in Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT)/Stereotactic Ablative Radiation Therapy (SABR), and Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS).

“Patient-centered care has always been at the forefront of my approach to treatment,” Dr. Naziri said. “Cancer is complex, and I strive to empower each patient to make a decision that best suits their circumstance. I am mindful of multiple cultures, backgrounds, and worldviews when counseling my patients. Delivering individualized care at one of the best cancer centers in New York is a true honor.”

Dr. Naziri earned his Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of South Florida, Morsani College of Medicine. He completed an Internal Medicine Internship at Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Radiation Oncology Residency at Baylor Scott & White Health, where he served as Chief Resident.