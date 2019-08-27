JCB India deploys its machines in flood affected districts of Maharashtra region, contributes to relief efforts

JCB India Limited, India’s leading manufacturer of Earthmoving and Construction Equipment, along with it dealer Siddharth Auto Engineers at Pune, has deployed equipment and its team in flood-affected districts of Kolhapur and Sangli, in Maharashtra.

Supported by its dealer at Pune, Siddharth Auto Engineers, 11 JCB machines are working on-ground to contribute to the relief work and clearing of flood waste in affected areas.

Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, JCB India Limited said, “In line with our commitment to support communities affected by natural disasters, JCB India has deployed 11 machines to support ongoing relief efforts and clear flood waste in the affected areas of Kolhapur and Sangli. Our teams are working closely with the local administration in this difficult time and are contributing towards helping the affected areas return to normalcy. People living in these areas have gone through significant hardships in past two weeks and have shown a great resolve to move forward”

Before the districts can start re-building infrastructure, it is imperative to deal with the flood waste. Working day and night in the affected areas, the local authorities in the districts have put in commendable efforts. JCB machines are at work in close coordination with the local administration to clear the debris, sludge and dead livestock.

The areas where JCB has deployed machines include the districts of Laxmipuri, Shahupuri, Shirol Taluka, Shingnapur Water Pumping station, Kolhapur-Ratnagiri Highway and Aare village, and in Sangli includes the Timber area – Sangli Bypass and Main city area – Truck Adda.

The company also contributed towards relief efforts during the flood that devastated parts of Kerala last year.