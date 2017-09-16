BSG organizes Symposium on Dr. Daisaku Ikeda’s 2017 Peace Proposal in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bharat Soka Gakkai society has organized a symposium on Dr. Daisaku Ikeda’s 2017 Peace Proposal in Bhubaneswar on 15th September. The theme of the symposium was “The Global Solidarity of Youth Ushering in a New Era of Hope.”

The session was attended by eminent speakers Dr. Anup Kumar Dash, Director on the Board of Directors of National Bank of Agricultural Rural Development (NABARD); Shri Jagadananda, State Information Commissioner; Vishesh Gupta, Chairperson & Board of Directors at Bharat Soka Gakkai – ‎Bharat Soka Gakkai; ‎Dr. Sitakant Mahapatra, an eminent Indian poet and literary critic in Odia; Dr. Iti Samanta, Young writer, social worker & journalist and the director of Kadambini, and Ms. Rashi Ahuja, BSG vice women’s leader Rashi Ahuja. The session was also attended by eminent personalities of the state.

The speakers discussed the proposal of Dr. Daisaku Ikeda and highlighted various social issues like refugees, distress migrants, and education. They appealed youth to come forward to join the peace mission and work towards achieving the goal by 2030.