FLO & YFLO Event ‘AI – is the new internet, how it will impact our life’

New Delhi August 5, 2023 : India has the potential to become an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powerhouse given the large talent base and access to consumers willing to try new AI enabled products and services.

“India has a robust IT ecosystem and all the capabilities to democratize any technology. Globally, we are recognized as a country that has a huge AI-skilled workforce. India is proceeding in the direction of digital transformation, the increasing penetration of digital technologies has encouraged artificial intelligence in India by the current government . Even corporates want to automate and prefer skill over degree” said Arihant Jain , co-founder of Seekho.ai while speaking at a seminar ‘AI is the new internet’ Jointly organized by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) & Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO)

“India can certainly become the next artificial intelligence superpower through zealous innovation and consistent R&D in the technology front. Indian companies and AI-entrepreneurs must start investing more on research and creating India-origin AI products and solutions. India is already an IT powerhouse hence there is already a conducive environment for AI to flourish here.AI is rapidly becoming most important and rapidly evolving technologies of our times” said Mr Ansh Mehra , a leading User Experience & User Interface (UE/UI) expert speaking on the occasion .

“The future of the AI as internet is in everything. Retail, automation, healthcare logistics, consumer goods, and public services all have something in common. They are industries that involve technology in some way or another. But the impact of AI on the job market cannot be ignored. While AI creates new opportunities and jobs, it also has the potential to automate certain tasks, leading to job displacement. “ said Ms Sudha Shivkumar, National President, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) speaking on the occasion

“We must be prepared to reskill and upskill the workforce to adapt to these changes and ensure that no one is left behind in this transformative journey.We at FLO, are committed to equipping our members with the knowledge, resources, and tools needed to navigate the digital landscape with confidence. FLO has always been at the forefront of driving change and progress for women in business and entrepreneurship.” Ms Shivkumar said .

“In this rapidly changing world, empowering our members digitally is not just an option; it is a necessity. FLO & YFLO have come together to share a vision of empowerment and growth through the power of technology. This event on AI is just one step in our journey towards building a digitally empowered ecosystem for our Women members.” Said Ms Divya Jain, Chairperson, FICCI Young Ladies Organisation (YFLO) speaking on the occasion .

“ AI is making a big difference in our lives but presently is being abused and used as a marketing tool by most companies by adding Ai term in their products. At present AI is in use in our everyday life whether connected with the internet or not” said Mr Rajiv Makhani, an eminent tech guru who was present on the occasion .