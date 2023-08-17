Huskie Tools Parent Company Spartaco Acquires Ronin Revolution Corporation

Addison, IL, August 17, 2023 — Huskie Tools (“Huskie”) is pleased to announce parent company Spartaco Companies (“Spartaco”) has acquired Ronin Revolution Corp. (“Ronin”). Ronin is a manufacturer of battery-powered ascenders and climbing accessories used predominately in telecommunications, power utility, arboriculture, and military markets.

“We welcome the Ronin team and their innovative product line to the Spartaco family. Ronin’s battery-powered ascenders are a great addition to our portfolio of tools that we believe will deliver game-changing results for our customers, enabling them to work safer, easier, and more efficiently,” said Nick Skrobot, CEO of Spartaco.

“The Ronin team is excited to leverage the extensive resources available through Spartaco as we further expand accessibility to our powered ascenders. Together, we expect to provide even more value to our customers and end-users. We have known the Spartaco team for quite some time and look forward to our partnership with them,” stated Bryant Bertrand, Co-Founder & CEO of Ronin.