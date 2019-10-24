CHETRA enhances cooperation with companies of the African continent

CHETRA LLC’s management team took part in the Russia-Africa Economic Forum which is held on 23–24 October 2019 in Sochi. In the framework of panel discussion “Mining industry in Africa: new Russian technologies and high efficiency” Vladimir Antonov, the company’s Executive Director, was speaking.

Africa is one of the leading countries in the world in terms of reserves and extraction of many valuable minerals and fuels, more than 90% of that is exported. Mining industry is the mainstay of the industrial capacity and exports of many African countries. Meanwhile the industry is in dire need of upgrading both the methods of field development and the equipment itself and of increasing the coefficient of its use. The panel members discussed new Russian technologies that can ensure the sector’s development today. The discussion was attended by Foday Rado Yokie, the Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Sierra Leone, as well as by representatives of major Russian and African companies.

Vladimir Antonov spoke in his report about the produced CHETRA machines, the plans for their modernization and opportunities of their use in Africa’s mining sector. The company’s chief executive also shared his experience with the enterprises of the region. It is involved in various industries: in mining sector, energy, industry, transport sector. The company offers a range of services including the equipment supply, training of the customer’s operators, assistance in organization of the maintenance system, transfer of technologies and equipment for the organization of service in the post-warranty period, as well as the company invests in creation of the service centers and the spare parts warehouses.

“Participation in the forum is not only an opportunity for us to demonstrate to the African side the advantages of CHETRA machinery that has already proven itself in the mining industry, but also an opportunity of sharing of best practices and attracting new partners. Over the two days of the Forum, we delivered workshops with representatives of African companies, with some of which preliminary agreements on cooperation have already been reached“, – commented his speech Vladimir Antonov, the Executive Director of CHETRA LLC.

The Russia-Africa Economic Forum is being held for the first time. It is aimed to create the most favorable conditions for the development of trade and economic relations between Russia and African countries, as well as to expand and increase possible areas of Russian-African cooperation. The event was attended by heads of African states, representatives of Russian, African and international business and government agencies, as well as by representatives of integration associations of the African continent.