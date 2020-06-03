Jerome Sawick Named Account Manager at RT Specialty

Hamilton, New Jersey: Jerome (J.J.) Sawick has been named an account manager within RT Specialty, LLC’s Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) Practice. He is responsible for supporting the production efforts of our teams working in the Northeastern US.

“J.J. joined our company after spending the past 15 years servicing complex commercial accounts for several New York- and New Jersey-based firms,” says Jeff Slivka, President RT ECP. “His background will prove invaluable for meeting the daily informational needs of our resident experts, while providing our clients with the in-depth resources they have come to expect from RT ECP.”

Prior to RT ECP, Sawick served as a commercial lines account manager at The Rubin Group in New York, NY and Quaker Special Risk in Eatontown, NJ. He also worked as a senior licensed account and sales manager at the Anthony Fauci Agency in Staten Island, NY.