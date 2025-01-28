PeerGame Continues Seamless Wallet Integration with HandCash

[28/01/2025] – The leading cryptocurrency gaming company, PeerGame, is continuing its exclusive partnership with HandCash in 2025. The wallet integration enabled through this partnership offers players the ability to connect their crypto wallets and begin playing on the platform quickly and easily.

HandCash is a digital wallet designed for seamless management of Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) and other digital assets. It allows users to make quick, secure transactions, store tokens, and interact with decentralised applications, all through a user-friendly interface. The integration with the PeerGame platform means no lengthy sign-up process is needed, and players can immediately enjoy PeerGame’s wide range of games. By streamlining the process, the platform ensures a frictionless entry into the gaming world.

This innovative partnership emphasises PeerGame’s commitment to offering a smooth, user-centric experience that puts control in the hands of the player. This is an example of one of the easiest and fastest ways to start playing, enhancing both convenience and speed for all players. BSV Blockchain’s fast transactions and low fees play a key role in this, providing instant deposits and withdrawals that further improve the overall experience. Transactions are seamless, ensuring that players retain full control of their funds at all times while offering greater security and transparency.

Margie Dobrowolski, Project Lead at PeerGame, commented:

“This ongoing partnership offers a valuable advantage to our clients, allowing them to instantly connect their wallets and begin playing, bypassing the traditional and lengthy account registration process. The unique wallet connection and integration with HandCash remains exclusive to PeerGame, making it a standout feature within the iGaming industry. While other services may utilise the same connection, none integrate it within the gaming sector in the same way. We are very proud of the longstanding partnership we have in place with Handcash, and are excited for what’s to come in 2025.”

Rafa Jimenez at HandCash, commented:

“We are delighted to partner with PeerGame. Since their inception, they have shown the world how to take gaming to the next level. It’s hard to go back after you experience PeerGame. They leverage HandCash and blockchain to provide an experience that outshines the “old gaming”. That vision is exactly what we look for in a partner.”

For more information about PeerGame visit https://peergame.com/.