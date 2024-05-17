17th May 2024, Chennai, India: AMPA Group, Chennai’s most trusted real estate developers in partnership with Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the launch of Taj Sky View Hotel & Residences, Chennai, an integrated development comprising of a 253 keys Taj hotel and 123 Taj branded residences, a first of its kind.

Suma Venkatesh, EVP, Real Estate & Development; IHCL; Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, IHCL; Ampa Palaniappan, CMD, Ampa Group & Arun Bharathi, MD, Bharathi Meraki at TAJ SKYVIEW HOTEL AND RESIDENCES Launch

Mr. Ampa Palaniappan, Chairman & Managing Director, Ampa Group said, “We are proud to partner with the Taj Group to co-create the world’s first Taj Branded Residences. The Taj Sky View Hotel & Branded residences will be Chennai’s new address of pride, and these residences will cater to the lifestyle choices of the global Indian.”

The greenfield project is located at Nelson Manickam Road in central Chennai. Taj branded residences, spanning across 3.5 acres, will offer an unparalleled lifestyle experience. Residents will enjoy the privilege of uninterrupted green power, chiller-based air conditioning, along with a full suite of hotel-style services, including in-home dining and comprehensive maintenance care.

Mr. Arun Bharathi, Managing Director, Bharathi Meraki said, “Branded residences are globally renowned as the new benchmark in luxury real estate. Their unique design and service offering make them both a great lifestyle choice and an investment option. We are very confident that the Taj Sky View will redefine the Chennai’s residential landscape.”

In addition, the home owners will have access to the adjoining Taj hotel’s signature restaurants including Shamiana, House of Ming and recreational facilities like an Olympic-size pool, fitness center, a J Wellness Circle spa, Niu&Nau salon, Spectre, the state-of-the-art theatre.