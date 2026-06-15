FIFTEEN DEDICATED CARETAKERS HONOURED ON WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY

HYDERABAD, 15 JUNE 2026 — In a heartfelt ceremony timed to coincide with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (June 15), Krishna Sadan and Recytronics Foundation jointly honoured fifteen individuals who have made meaningful changes to their daily lives in order to personally care for an elderly family member or person in their charge. The event was held at The Best Western Ashoka, Lakdikapool, Hyderabad.

The felicitation programme, organised by Krishna Sadan, recognised caretakers who went beyond routine duty — setting aside personal and professional priorities to ensure the dignity, comfort, and wellbeing of elderly individuals under their care. Each honouree was chosen through a nomination and evaluation process.

Distinguished Presence

The ceremony was graced by three distinguished guests. Mr. Yetendra Yadav, State Head (Telangana & Andhra Pradesh), HelpAge India, brought the perspective of one of India’s foremost elder welfare organisations. Dr. Jayaprakash Narayan, retired IAS officer and founder of Loksatta, whose lifelong commitment to civic integrity and public service has inspired generations, graced the occasion as a keynote voice. Smt. Naga Chandrika Devi, Chairman, Kinnera Welfare Society, brought her deep experience in community welfare to the gathering. Together, their presence affirmed the importance of recognising those who serve our elders with dedication and love.

“Caretaking is invisible labour that holds families — and society — together. Recognising it publicly is not just an act of courtesy; it is an act of justice.”

— Mr. Yetendra Yadav, State Head (Telangana & AP), HelpAge India

About the Honourees

The fifteen caretakers felicitated today represent a cross-section of Hyderabad — homemakers, working professionals, and community volunteers who chose to restructure their routines, in some cases leaving or reducing employment, in others rearranging domestic responsibilities, so that an elderly person in their life could be cared for with consistency and compassion. Several honourees had never sought recognition for their efforts and expressed being moved by the simple act of being seen.

Krishna Sadan believes that by bringing these stories into the public eye, others in similar roles may feel encouraged — and that communities may grow more attuned to the needs both of elderly persons and of those who care for them.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Observed every year on June 15, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is a United Nations-recognised day that calls global attention to the abuse, neglect, and exploitation faced by older persons. Krishna Sadan’s choice to hold the Caretaker Felicitation on this date is intentional: the organisation believes that celebrating good care is one of the most powerful responses to elder abuse — it establishes a positive norm, uplifts those who are doing the right thing, and sends a signal to the wider community about what elder care can and should look like.

About Krishna Sadan

Krishna Sadan is a Hyderabad-based voluntary organisation focused on elder care, dignity, and wellbeing. Its programmes include an Old Age Home, day care centres (Elders Adda), a free mobility aid lending service (wheelchairs and hospital beds), community outreach, welfare linkage, and capacity-building initiatives for caretakers and social workers.

About Recytronics Foundation

Recytronics Foundation is a co-organiser of this event, partnering with Krishna Sadan to support initiatives that promote community welfare and social responsibility. The Foundation’s collaboration for the Caretaker Felicitation Ceremony reflects a shared commitment to building a more compassionate society for older persons.

Media Contact

Krishna Sadan | Hyderabad, Telangana

Email: krishnasadan@outlook.com

Phone: 8096000008