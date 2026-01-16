Priyanka Rabhadia: Building Purpose-Driven Businesses, Empowering Women and Creating Impact Through Compassion

At a time when modern entrepreneurship is increasingly defined by responsibility and relevance, Priyanka Rabhadia is emerging as a leader who seamlessly blends business growth with social impact. As a co-founder of the export-led venture Velantraa , alongside Shruti Joshi and Sushama Joshi and as the founder of the charitable initiative The Good Box Project , Priyanka represents a new generation of entrepreneurs—driven by purpose, inclusivity and long-term impact.

Velantraa: A Business Built on Collaboration and Empowerment

Founded by Priyanka Rabhadia, Shruti Joshi and Sushama Joshi, Velantraa is an export-focused business built on strong values, ethical practices and collaborative leadership. The founding trio brings together diverse strengths and shared vision, creating a company that prioritizes sustainable growth while remaining deeply people-centric.

A core pillar of Velantraa’s philosophy is women empowerment. Under the leadership of its co-founders, the company actively works toward enabling women across various aspects of the business—encouraging participation, skill development and leadership opportunities. For Priyanka, empowering women through entrepreneurship is not an initiative, but a mindset—one that is embedded into how the business operates and grows.

From Years of Service to a Singular Vision: The Good Box Project

Priyanka’s commitment to social impact is rooted in years of active involvement with charitable initiatives. Through hands-on participation, she witnessed both the power and the limitations of fragmented efforts. This experience led her to a defining realization—the need for a structured, scalable platform to create deeper and more consistent impact.

That vision materialized as The Good Box Project, a charitable foundation established to reach wider communities and support more individuals in a sustainable manner. The foundation focuses on meaningful outreach, dignity-driven assistance and long-term engagement, ensuring that help goes beyond one-time efforts and translates into real change.

The Good Box Project reflects Priyanka’s belief that compassion must be backed by commitment, systems and continuity.

Aligning Business Growth with Social Responsibility

What sets Priyanka apart is her ability to align entrepreneurial ambition with social responsibility. Rather than viewing business and charity as separate paths, she integrates both—allowing each to strengthen the other. This integrated approach ensures that as Velantraa scales globally, its growth carries forward a broader mission of inclusion and empowerment.

The support and shared vision of co-founders Shruti Joshi and Sushama Joshi further reinforce Velantraa’s ethos of collaborative leadership and responsible enterprise.

Velantraa’s Upcoming Retail Launch

Expanding its footprint beyond exports, Velantraa is now set to introduce its retail product line, marking a new chapter for the brand. The products will debut in Mumbai, followed by a phased expansion across other metro cities in India.

Designed with a focus on quality, relevance and contemporary consumer needs, the retail line reflects Velantraa’s commitment to thoughtful sourcing and responsible business practices—bringing the brand’s values directly to Indian consumers.

A Journey Defined by Impact and Intent

Priyanka Rabhadia’s journey—alongside her co-founders at Velantraa and through The Good Box Project—is a testament to what purposeful leadership looks like in today’s world. By empowering women, strengthening communities and building sustainable enterprises, she continues to redefine success as something that creates value far beyond balance sheets.

As Velantraa grows and The Good Box Project expands its reach, the mission remains constant: to build businesses with heart, empower people with opportunity and create impact that truly lasts.