AI can be a game changer in education for all

New Delhi, 25 March 2025: Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be a Goliath but it will always be beaten down by natural intelligence, which invented it – that was the unanimous consensus by the panellists at the New Code of Education (NCOE) Summit 2025, which was held at IIT Delhi campus on March 21.

Hosted by ETS, a global education and talent solutions organisation, the fourth edition of the NCOE Summit and awards recognised and honoured the Top 25 impact studies by universities and higher education institutions which are pioneering AI-driven transformation.

“We, at ETS, believe that changemakers in the Indian higher education system need to be recognised for the way in which they are using AI and digital innovation for coming up with out-of-box solutions to make teaching and learning more inclusive, and the NCOE Awards are an appreciation of those efforts,” said Nirmal Singh, CEO of Wheebox- An ETS Company.

The summit, which got off to a lively start with the first panel discussion on Digital Divide & AI: Ensuring Equitable Access to Quality Education. Moderated by Mr Bishnu Nepak, Chief Revenue Officer, ETS Assessment Services, the panel also included Mr. Bhavin Shah CEO & Director Education World, Dr. Nupur Prakash Vice Chancellor The NorthCap University, and Mr. Anil Sahasrabudhe.

The second panel panel discussion, on AI in Public Policy & Education: The Role of Government in Building an AI-Ready India, was moderated by Mr. Shubham Basu Chief Operating Officer- ETS Assessment Services. The panel included Dr. Kapil Mehta Professor & Head-Department of Science and Computing Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Ms. Sujata Kandai Professor, Dy. Dean (Academics) & Director Amity University and Mr. Ashutosh Singh Policy Advisor, Strategist and Ground Worker on ‘Jobs and Skills’.

The final session of the Summit, a fireside chat led by Mr. Nirmal Singh, CEO- Wheebox,an ETS Company included Prof Santosh Mehrotra Phd (Econ) Cambridge Research Fellow, IZA Institute of Labour Economics, Bonn, Germany; Visiting Prof, Centre for Development Studies, University of Bath, UK, Mr. Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi Former Chairperson NCVET, Addl CS Punjab, JS Police MHA I Board Mem: Karamyogi Bharat, IIM Rohtak I Distinguished Visiting Prof IIT-RPR, IIT-R, Prof of Practice MDI Gurgaon, Hon Prof IIT GUW I BE IIT-R, M Tech IIT-D, HKS and Mr. Amod Kanth Founder & General Secretary Prayas JAC Society, Jt. Coordinator NITI Aayog CSOs Standing Committee, Former IPS DGP, Founder Chairman DCPCR & DWSSC, Member of National Level Committees on Child labour, Juvenile Justice.

The chat followed the launch of the compendium showcasing the exceptional work of the Top 25 institutions. The evening drew to a close with the award presentation ceremony where the top three Heads of Institutions in each of the four categories – the Top private/deemed universities of India; the Top Autonomous Colleges of India; the Top Institute of National Importance (INI)/Institute of National Eminence (INE) listed Times Higher Education World Ranking Institutions/World Ranking; and the Top Executive/Distance Education Institutions Online of India – were conferred the awards.