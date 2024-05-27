Delhi: Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, one of the Best schools in East Delhi, recently hosted English Week, themed ‘Reflections,’ for students from Classes I to VIII. The event aimed to enhance students’ confidence and competence in the English language through a variety of engaging activities.
For Class I and II, spell bee activity was organized providing students a platform to learn and master spellings, enriching their vocabulary. This was followed by a Poem Recitation Competition, where students showcased their linguistic prowess with impressive presentations. While Class IV and Class V students demonstrated their oratory skills in Declamation Competitions, sparking thought and reflection on diverse topics and highlighting the students’ depth of understanding and eloquence.
A Poem Recitation event for Class VI echoed the significance of language, as students mesmerized the audience with their lyrical renditions. Class VII students delved into profound themes through a Declamation Competition, while Class VIII engaged in a thought-provoking Debate Competition, showcasing their intellect and eloquence on pressing societal issues. The week concluded with the Spell-o-Gram Inter-house quiz, where students from Class VI to VII showcased their linguistic skills and competed in spelling and grammar proficiency challenges.
Academic Director of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, Pratibha Sharma, expressed admiration and appreciation for the English Department's dedication and lauded the students for their outstanding performance. She said, "The efforts put in by both students and teachers are truly commendable. Events like these not only enhance language skills but also build confidence and creativity among our students."