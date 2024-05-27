Delhi: Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, one of the Best schools in East Delhi, recently hosted English Week, themed ‘Reflections,’ for students from Classes I to VIII. The event aimed to enhance students’ confidence and competence in the English language through a variety of engaging activities.

For Class I and II, spell bee activity was organized providing students a platform to learn and master spellings, enriching their vocabulary. This was followed by a Poem Recitation Competition, where students showcased their linguistic prowess with impressive presentations. While Class IV and Class V students demonstrated their oratory skills in Declamation Competitions, sparking thought and reflection on diverse topics and highlighting the students’ depth of understanding and eloquence.

A Poem Recitation event for Class VI echoed the significance of language, as students mesmerized the audience with their lyrical renditions. Class VII students delved into profound themes through a Declamation Competition, while Class VIII engaged in a thought-provoking Debate Competition, showcasing their intellect and eloquence on pressing societal issues. The week concluded with the Spell-o-Gram Inter-house quiz, where students from Class VI to VII showcased their linguistic skills and competed in spelling and grammar proficiency challenges.