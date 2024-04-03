Gurugram: eduXLL, a leading educational start-up firm based in Gurgaon India, has forged a groundbreaking partnership with Varna University of Management in Bulgaria, signalling a new era in global education. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the landscape of higher education by offering a diverse range of programs designed to empower students with cutting-edge skills and knowledge.

At the heart of this collaboration lie prestigious programs such as the 2-year MBA program, providing students with a truly international learning environment. Graduates earn dual degrees from VUM Bulgaria and Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK, enhancing their global career prospects.

3-year BA International Business Management Program has courses which provide an expertise in economics, management, finance, and ethics, preparing them for leadership roles in global business with a degree from Varna University of Management, Bulgaria and Cardiff Metropolitan University UK.

3-year BSc in Software Engineering program emphasizes programming languages, operating systems, and advanced data structures. Through theoretical and practical training, students gain essential skills for successful implementation as highly qualified software engineers.

These programs are meticulously crafted to blend academic rigor with practical relevance, ensuring that graduates emerge as industry-ready professionals equipped to thrive in today’s dynamic job market.

P.K Samal, Founder & Managing Director of eduXLL – “Our partnership with Varna University of Management (VUM) represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of education. By combining eduXLL’s expertise with VUM’s esteemed academic tradition, we’re poised to deliver unparalleled opportunities for students worldwide thus empowering them to excel in today’s competitive landscape”. Parag Goel, Chief Business Officer – eduXLL “Our collaboration with Varna University of Management represents a strategic alignment of vision and values, aimed at providing students with unparalleled opportunities for academic and professional growth. Together, we are dedicated to shaping the future of education and empowering global leaders.”

The collaboration between eduXLL and Varna University of Management signifies a transformative alliance in the realm of education. Together, we are dedicated to equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience needed to thrive in the competitive landscape of the global workforce. This partnership embodies our joint commitment to fostering talent and cultivating the leaders of tomorrow, who will spearhead innovation and drive prosperity on a global scale.