Prodigal by Phyllis Gobbell, now available from Histria Books

Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Prodigal by Phyllis Gobell This book is published by Histria Fiction an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.

It’s the Fourth of July, 2000. In a small Southern town, fireworks light the sky above the City Park, while down the street a smaller flash of light changes everything for 19-year-old Connor Burdette. He has just lost the girl he loves. Now, buying beer at the Back Home Market, he becomes an accomplice to a shooting. Out of desperation, he runs. It will take ten years and a death to bring him back. But it’s so hard to come home. The town still blames him for his part in the convenience store shooting. His wealthy grandmother’s will, leaving her fortune to Connor, only causes tension in the family. The Burdettes are caught in the fierce push and pull of loyalties and deception. And like the gun that washes up in a rainstorm, family secrets won’t stay buried. Nikki, who is married to Connor’s brother, Russ, has kept the most powerful secret of all. Connor has to face his past, his cowardice at the convenience store, and his betrayal of his brother. At the Back Home Market, where it all began, Connor is given one last chance to redeem himself, to be forgiven and to forgive himself. Prodigal is a modern-day retelling of an age-old story, unique in the context of a Southern family. Told by multiple narrators, Prodigal is about forgiveness, redemption, and the sacrifice that love demands.

Rev. Becca Stevens, President and Founder of Thistle Farms, Author of Practically Divine: says “I am a Phyllis Gobbell fan. Her southern-spiced storytelling, combined with her divining rod for truth stuck in the mud of deceit and time, pulls you into this story of the prodigal. She has written to the sweet spot where suspense and tenderness meet. Take this book to the mountain, on the train, or to your bed. You will love it!”

Susan Van Kirk, Author of the Endurance Mysteries and the Art Center Mysteries calls it “A Southern tale at its best. Secrets, lies, betrayal – a deadly trinity that moves this family story into the realm of tragic.”

Phyllis Gobbell writes a little bit of everything — mysteries, true crimes, short stories, creative nonfiction and fiction. Her award-winning stories have appeared in 2 Bridges Review, Bellevue Review, Zone 3, Red Mud Review, Coastal Shelf, Tetrahedra, and HomeWorks. She received Tennessee’s Individual Artist Award for Literature. Treachery in Tuscany, the third book in her Jordan Mayfair Mystery Series, won a Silver Falchion Award for Best Cozy Mystery.

Prodigal, by Phyllis Gobbell, 266 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-478-8, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.

7181 N. Hualapai Way, Suite 130-86, Las Vegas, NV 89166 USA

HistriaBooks.com

(561) 299-0802