Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design & Technology Opens Admissions for the Academic Year 2025-26

7th January 2025 Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design & Technology (SMI) is accepting admissions for all courses in its undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2025-26.

SMI is India’s premier art & design institute that offers 25 courses in Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and Postgraduate Diploma (PGDP) platforms. With a legacy of three decades and distinguished alumni across the world, SMI is truly ahead of the curve in the domain of art and design education, backed by a strong interconnect with technology. Currently 1500 students of SMI are mentored by 150 faculty members, with most faculty members being domain leaders and practitioners in their respective fields.

SMI offers diverse courses ranging from Visual Communication to Product Design to unique future-ready courses like Creative Education and Public Space Design. The 4-year UG Professional Program (UGPP) leading up to a B.Des. or BFA Degree allows students to explore multiple art and design domains of their interest. The 3-year UG skill-based vocational program leading to a B.Voc. Degree is ideal for learners who are focused on industry-specific interest areas. The PG program of 2 years’ duration awards M.Des. and MA degrees. The MA program admits students with a 3-year UG Degree while the M.Des. program requires a 4-year UG Degree qualification. The one-year PG Diploma Program (PGDP) is ideal for students with a 3-year UG Degree to transit to a 4-year master’s program or to enter the field of art or design.

Speaking about this announcement, Dr Arindam Das, Director SMI said, “Our aim at MAHE Bengaluru is to provide a transformative learning experience that equips students with the knowledge and dynamic skills necessary to thrive in the rapidly evolving domains. Through our diverse and contemporary programs, we strive to nurture global citizens who can make a positive impact on society. We invite aspiring students to join us on this exciting journey of transdisciplinary learning, growth, and exciting possibilities.”

Students interested in applying to SMI’s courses can visit the website at www.srishtimaniplinstitue.in to explore the courses on offer and complete the application process.