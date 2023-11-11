XITE College’s ‘Flame Fiesta 2023’ Illuminates Campus with Creative Brilliance

In a burst of creativity, XITE College hosted its first ‘Flame Fiesta: Celebrate Diwali Brilliance’ on November 10, 2023. The event showcased the artistic talents of the students in contests such as Rangoli, Henna, Lantern Making, and Diya Painting.

The winners of the contests are as follows:

Rangoli (Group B): Shreya Paul & Ujjal Mandal (BBA), Kiran Kumari & Anurag Paul (BCom).

Diya Painting (Group B): Varsha (BBA).

Henna (Group D): Isha and Kajal.

Lantern Making (Group A): Ragini, Arpita, Varsha, and Divya (BBA).

The successful execution of the program was led by Dr. Radha Mahali and Assistant Prof. AkinchanXaxa, under the guidance of Dr. Fr. Mukti Clarence. The event not only celebrated the festival of lights but also showcased the vibrant creativity of XITE students.