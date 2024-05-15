15th May 2024, New Delhi, India: HCL Concerts, an initiative dedicated to preserving and promoting the Indian classical performing arts unveiled, “The Great Indian Classical Podcast with Nirali Kartik,” one of the first series dedicated to conversations around Indian Classical Music. The inaugural season, comprising 10 episodes, will be aired every alternate Tuesday from 14th May to 17th September 2024. The first edition will feature veteran classical music artists including Taufiq Qureshi (Percussions), Rakesh Chaurasia (Flute), N Rajam (Violin), Yogesh Samsi (Tabla), Sanjeev Abhyankar (Vocals) and Rupak Kulkarni (Flute) among others. The podcast will be hosted by renowned classical vocalist Nirali Kartik and would be available on HCL Concerts’ YouTube, Facebook, Instagram handles and everywhere you listen to your podcasts.

Nirali has captivated audiences worldwide with her soul-stirring performances. The hour-long episodes of podcasts will offer insights into the featured artist’s history, personal journey, and professional evolution. The first episode will feature Taufiq Qureshi, a percussionist whose innovative fusion of African Djembe with Indian rhythmic compositions has left an indelible mark on the music landscape of India. Listeners can expect an insightful conversation with Qureshi, offering a glimpse into his artistic journey and unique musical contributions.