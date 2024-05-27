National, 27th May 2024: Hungama Digital Media, a leading digital entertainment company in Asia, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with VUZ, a pioneering immersive video platform. This collaboration is set to redefine digital entertainment and social interaction, reaching a combined audience of over 200 million users globally.

Hungama’s extensive influence in the Indian digital entertainment landscape provides a unique opportunity to integrate VUZ’s cutting-edge immersive technologies. This partnership will offer Indian users access to exclusive events and experiences, bringing them closer to the glamour of The Oscars, Hollywood premieres, NBA, Formula 1, LaLiga, and major regional concerts. Additionally, it will feature original content from top-tier creators and celebrities, offering unparalleled engagement and entertainment.

Hungama’s established partnerships with telecommunications companies across India will be crucial in integrating VUZ’s platform seamlessly. This integration is anticipated to significantly increase reach and growth for both companies, offering Indian users access to a diverse array of events, including cultural festivals, music concerts, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the entertainment industry.

With Hungama’s support, VUZ will be able to curate compelling local content from these events, forging stronger connections between creators and their audiences in India. This will enrich the overall user experience and foster deeper engagement with the platform.

Echoing the shared enthusiasm for this promising venture, Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama Digital Media, articulated his vision for the partnership with VUZ, highlighting the transformative impact it is poised to have on the entertainment landscape. He remarked, “We couldn’t be more excited about teaming up with VUZ, as it represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering entertainment experiences to our users. By combining VUZ’s immersive technology with Hungama’s vast reach & content, we’re revolutionizing how people experience entertainment in Asia, Africa and the Middle East Together, we aim to create a seamless, immersive experience that will set a new benchmark in the industry and drive the future of entertainment.”

Speaking about the partnership, Khaled Zaatarah, Founder of VUZ, expressed enthusiasm about the collaborative opportunities ahead, saying, “We are delighted to join forces with Hungama, a trailblazer in the digital entertainment domain. This partnership not only amplifies our reach but also reinforces our commitment to delivering unparalleled immersive experiences to users across Asia and Africa. Together, we are poised to reshape the landscape of social interaction and content consumption.”

As Hungama and VUZ embark on this transformative journey, they remain dedicated to driving innovation, fostering creativity, and enriching the digital experiences of users across India. This partnership signifies a new era of entertainment, setting the stage for the future of immersive digital content.