Sanofi India’s Social Initiative Fuels Success in RSSDI’s Type 1 Diabetes Program

Chandigarh, 15th November 2024: Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) along with Sanofi India Limited (SIL) have shared that their social impact program on Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) is delivering positive outcomes to reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia, resulting in improved care and diagnosis. The program has helped to create a universal standard-of-care to allow diagnosis and management of this auto-immune chronic condition which impacts the pediatric population and young adults, as per standard guidelines. This program provides education on T1D management to patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals and funding for free insulin, syringes, lancets, and glucose strips to 1,400+ underprivileged children living with this condition.

The program’s intervention has reduced the number of children experiencing hypoglycaemia (1 to 4 times per week) by 46% (vs. 70%) and children experiencing hyperglycaemia (1 to 4 times per week) by 25% (vs. 52%).

Of the 1400+ children living with Type 1 diabetes and enrolled in this social impact program across India, 52 children are from Chandigarh.

Referred to as juvenile or insulin-dependent diabetes, people living with Type 1 diabetes and their caregivers in India continue to face challenges in diabetes management. This is because there are very few dedicated centres with trained doctors, educators, nutritionists and other support staff to treat and manage T1D. Other challenges are poor public awareness about T1D, the socio-economic burden, and access to proper healthcare facilities, particularly in semi-urban and rural areas. The above problems are compounded due to complexities like delayed diagnosis, poor cold-chain management for insulin, and insufficient education for patients and caregivers. Furthermore, it is also observed that people with Type 1 diabetes face social isolation, particularly the girls. Through this social impact program, we are spreading awareness amongst healthcare providers to join us and help promptly diagnose T1D, so that 3 years of healthy life per person[1] can be restored. Similarly, a provision of access to insulin, test strips and good self-management, could help restore 21.2 years of healthy life per person[2].

To solve the above issues, RSSDI, India’s leading national organization for diabetes, and Sanofi India joined hands in January 2021 to design a social impact program that helps create a standard-of-care for timely and better diabetes management in children and young adults. People-to-People Health Foundation (PPHF) was appointed as the implementing partner for this social impact program.

Dr. Rakesh Sahay MD, DNB, DM Endocrinology Endocrinologist President – Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI)

“With an estimated 8.6 lakh T1D patients in India[3], we cannot afford to overlook the urgent needs of children living with this condition. By equipping healthcare professionals and educators with the necessary tools and knowledge, the program is enabling timely diagnosis and appropriate diabetes management required for the children to thrive.”

Dr. Sanjay Agarwal MD, FACE, FACP Diabetologist Secretary – Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI)

“For this program, RSSDI and Sanofi India are combining their respective experience and expertise to create a universal standard-of-care that provides access to treatment across India as per global recommendations. RSSDI is dedicated to transforming the landscape of T1D care in India.”

As per the global Type 1 diabetes Index, in India T1D is growing at 6.7% each year compared with 4.4% for Type 2 diabetes.[4]

Similarly, as per the Type 1 diabetes Index, in the United Kingdom, T1D is growing at 3.5% each year compared with 3.6% for Type 2 diabetes.[5] Likewise, as per the Type 1 diabetes Index, in the United States, T1D is growing at 2.9% each year compared with 4.5% for Type 2 diabetes.[6]

This Social Impact Program for Type 1 Diabetes by RSSDI supported by Sanofi India Limited is aimed at improving the health status of T1D patients by creating a network of both trained healthcare professionals (HCPs) and T1D educators across India.

Training doctors will enable correct diagnosis and management, leading to reduction in the occurrence of chronic complications. RSSDI has created two sets of modules to build capacity amongst doctors for timely diagnosis of T1D, and for T1D educators in care and management skills for those affected by T1D and their caregivers. We hope through this endeavor we will help people with T1D to live a better life.

Vinifer Gandhi India Communications & CSR Lead

“We are hugely motivated by the impact of our social program’s intervention that is very quickly improving the quality of life in so many children living with Type 1 diabetes in India. The program is designed to create the standard-of-care that is much needed in Type 1 diabetes for its diagnosis, education, and counselling. The program facilitates T1D training to increase the number of doctors and educators and in turn, access to T1D diagnosis, treatment, and care. Sanofi India’s social impact program also provides funds for free insulin to 1400+ children who need the financial support to access treatment to manage their T1D optimally.”

Dr. Rakesh Kumar Professor, Endocrinology & Diabetes Unit, Department of Pediatrics, PGIMER Chandigarh