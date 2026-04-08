Zhibao Technology Announces 1H2026 Earnings Conference Call and Investor Webinar Participation

Shanghai, China–(Newsfile Corp. – April 7, 2026) – Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) (“Zhibao” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth InsurTech company and pioneer of the 2B2C digital embedded insurance model in China, today announced its 1H2026 Earnings Conference Call, recapping the Company’s financial performance for the six month period ended December 31, 2025, as well as participation in the Skyline Signature Series investor webinar series. The Company will additionally host an investor outreach event in Mandarin Chinese.

1H2026 Earnings Conference Call Details

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Location: Virtual

Participant Listening Options

Interested participants can join the event by using the dial-in numbers, or by clicking the link to join, provided below, for instant access to the call.

U.S. Domestic: 1-877-423-9813

International: 1-201-689-8573

Link to Join: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13750000&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Event Replay Options

A replay of Zhibao Technology’s earnings conference call will also be made available 3 hours following the conclusion of the call, accessible until Friday, April 24, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. For anyone unable to attend the live event that would like to access the event replay, please dial the numbers and provide the access ID outlined below.

Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Access ID: 13759796

We invite investors and analysts to join our upcoming 1H2026 earnings conference call, recapping the Company’s financial performance for the six month period ended December 31, 2025, to learn more about the Company’s recent performance and future growth outlook.

Skyline Signature Series Webinar

Following Zhibao Technology’s 1H2026 earnings conference call, the Company will participate in the Skyline Signature Series investor webinar, scheduled to take place Friday, April 17, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET, where management will provide a deeper dive into recent initiatives and developments, as well as host an interactive Q&A session where audience members will have the opportunity to engage and ask questions directly.

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Link to Register: https://meetings.skylineccg.com/meeting/register?sessionId=1062015086&src=091d4f060576f91bcd054bfb6bb8c993c1411881fbae39d97a19b7477f604f72

Investor Outreach Event (conducted in Chinese)

The Company is scheduled to host an Investor Outreach event on Wednesday April 15, 2026 at 11am China Standard Time, where management will recap the earnings results, provide more detail on recent initiatives, and answer audience questions. Please note this event will be held in Mandarin Chinese only.

Date: Wednesday April 15, 2026 11am China Standard Time (GMT+8)

会议时间：2026/04/15 11:00 (GMT+8) 中国标准时间 – 北京

Please register by clicking on the below link prior to the event.

该会议开启了报名功能，请点击链接报名后入会：

https://meeting.tencent.com/dm/OqSmNLnWnjzx

Tencent Meeting/ VooV Meeting ID: 144-379-949

Password: 0123

#腾讯会议：144-379-949

会议密码：0123

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) is a leading high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities (“Zhibao China Group”) in China. 2B2C (“to-business-to-customer”) digital embedded insurance is the Company’s innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS (“Platform as a Service”).

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilize big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibaotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual reports on Form 20-F (as amended) and registration statements on Form F-1 (as amended) that have been filed or will be filed from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statements and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291448