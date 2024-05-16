The recent Realty+ 40 Under 40 Conclave & Excellence Awards, 2024, illuminated the Indian real estate industry with the brilliance of its young luminaries. PYUSH LOHIA, Director of Lohia Worldspace, stood out among the esteemed recipients for his exemplary achievements and contributions to shaping the Indian real estate sector.

Expressing gratitude, Pyush Lohia stated, “Being recognized among the young stalwarts of Indian realty is truly humbling. This acknowledgement fuels our determination to continue pushing boundaries and driving positive change in the industry. I extend my heartfelt thanks to my team at Lohia Worldspace for their unwavering support.”

Notably, LOHIA WORLDSPACE‘s recent announcement to develop five residential projects across a 30 lakh square feet area in the next five years demonstrates the company’s commitment to catering to the growing demand for quality housing in emerging markets while contributing to sustainable community development. The development initiative will commence with luxury residences in Moradabad, with additional housing projects slated for Delhi-NCR and Lucknow.

In a candid discussion titled “You The Future,” Pyush Lohia and industry veteran Gulam Zia shared insights into their future aspirations and vision for India over the next 25 years.

The Realty+ 40 Under 40 Conclave & Excellence Awards serve as a platform to celebrate the achievements of emerging leaders who exemplify excellence, innovation, and leadership in the real estate sector.