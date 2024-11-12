The Kindness Jam 2024: Celebrating World Kindness Day with Music, Laughter, and Generosity

Mumbai, 12 November 2024: To celebrate World Kindness Day, Kindness Unlimited in collaboration with Schbang and ConnectÏor, invites you to an evening ﬁlled with music, laughter, and the spirit of kindness at The Kindness Jam 2024. Hosted by Hormuz Ragina, this extraordinary event will take place on 15th November at 6:30 pm at St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra.

The evening will feature a remarkable lineup of entertainment industry talents joining purely out of goodwill, including stand-up comedian Abish Mathew, acclaimed screenwriter and producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the acapella group Aﬂatunes, and the musical ensemble Raga Magic—all generously lending their talents to make this a night to remember.

“Kindness comes in many forms, and we believe that being kind is one of the easiest things to do. We want to encourage people from all walks of life to spread kindness and join us at the Kindness Jam,” said Nirmala Peters Mehendale, Ïounder Trustee and Ceneral Secretary, Kindness Unlimited. Volunteering is good for the heart, good for the brain and good for overall well being. According to Dr. Sujata Sriram, Dean Human Ecology, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), “Several studies have shown that volunteering has a positive impact on mental health. It improves mood and self-esteem, helps develop a sense of purpose, improves conﬁdence and activates the brain’s reward centre by releasing serotonin, dopamine and endorphins.”

Entry isn’t about cash; it’s about kindness. Over 700 youth volunteers have earned their tickets by dedicating hours of service to more than 40 NCOs, embodying kindness in its purest form. Come experience the impact of volunteering and witness the ripple e ect of kindness in action. We can’t wait to share this unforgettable evening with you.

Check out the teaser for The Kindness Jam 2024, showcasing the spirit of celebration for those who give their time and energy to serve. ConnectÏor, as our partner, curated many volunteering opportunities to make this event possible.

The ﬁrst Kindness Jam, held in 2019, featured musician Ankur Tiwari and comedian Tanmay Bhat and received an enthusiastic response, particularly from university students.