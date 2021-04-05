WorldHealthDay – DB Life Sciences LLP lanches Curol+ in India – India’s 1st & only patented Liquid Based Anti Pollution Product

New Delhi, 05th April 2021: DB Life Sciences LLP, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The House of Fusion Group, has introduced its revolutionary liquid-based anti pollution product – Curol+ in India. Curol+ is a liquid-based anti pollution product that aims to ‘CURE ALL’ dust and air pollution related problems. A game changer in removing the air-borne particles inside the room which carry viruses and infections along the dust mites, it’s has launched 3 different variants:

Curol+ Outdoors

Curol+ Indoor Hard flooring

Curol+ Indoor Carpet

Curol+ transforms the floor into a giant air filter and diminishes dust levels. It works on enhancing the indoor air quality and also refreshing the breathing environment at home, office, industrial and commercial spaces. The outdoor product reduces PM levels outdoors. The effectiveness is minimum 65% in just 7 days of usage.

A patented, tested, and proven solution for treating bad air quality, Curol+ is brought to India by Dhruv Bhatnagar , CEO , DB Life Sciences & The House of Fusion Group which is largely into Textile Exports, World class Gaming Entertainment, International Trade and Sustainability benchmarking industries and now forays into the sustainability business with a intent to provide solution to the Outdoor dust, and the Indoor Air Quality and Dust related airborne diseases and Air Quality crisis in general.

As per a recent study from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, people with COVID-19 who live in regions with high levels of air pollution are more likely to die from the disease than people who live in less polluted areas. According to a Greenpeace Southeast Asia analysis of IQAir data, PM2.5 air pollution claimed approximately 54,000 lives in India’s national capital in 2020. Globally, approximate 160,000 deaths have been attributed to PM2.5 air pollution in the five most populous cities.

Speaking on the launch, Dhruv Bhatnagar , CEO , DB Life Sciences LLP, said, “We are very happy to debut in the Indian market – Curol+, a timely innovation that can help save many lives. Curol + delivers powerful chemical-free liquid-based anti-pollution product guarantees minimum reduction of fine particulate air pollution PM 2.5 & PM 10 in one week and is affordable.”

“With a daily Mop 1-2 times a day, it helps reduce pollution up to 65% in just 7 days. Supporting 6 UN Sustainability goals as a brand, our product is food safe (FSSAI Tested), bio- degradable, organic and sustainable, Curol+ guarantees a minimum 65% better air both indoor and outdoor. All Results are tangible, scientific and visually proven. “he added

“This innovation is a patented, tested, and proven solution for treating bad air quality and has been created and invented by our Scandinavian partners in collaboration with the Danish Technological Institute, Akon, Rockwool and Statens Serum Institute in response to the global pandemic. We are committed to unilaterally support India’s war on air pollution and the National Clean Air Program (NCAP). India is a strategic market for us and we have established a manufacturing plant in Gurugram, Haryana, which reaffirms our commitment India’s Vision – “Make in India, make for the World.” Bhatnagar said.

Quick Stats:

Curol+ is a pending patent product originating from the pristine Nordics. (available in 20 days)

Curol+ is a reliable patented product and an innovation that guarantees a minimum 65 % reduction of PM 2.5 & PM 10 in 7 days both indoor and outdoor.

The Curol + products reduce the chance of transmission of COVID-19 by reducing PM levels and other viruses found in Air Pollution – which is the one of the main cause of deaths as researched by Harvard University.

Curol+ is food safe (FSSAI Tested), bio- degradable, organic and sustainable product.

Supports 6 UN Sustainability goals

Curol + a customized solution for locations where there is a lot of dust. Curol+ transforms your floor into a giant air filter and diminish dust levels indoors.

Curol+ DB Life Sciences is developing a real time App provides IoS & Android App which will give users accurate and continuous access to the Indoor air quality and other allied parameters at all times as part of a specific package along with the monitor.

Curol+ Anti Pollutant Liquid (2 Litres) is being offered at an introductory price of MRP of INR 2,299 and is available on major e-commerce sites. This is enough for 2 months for an average household of 1000 square feet – 1500 square feet.