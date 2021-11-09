315Work Avenue signs up 300 seats with Operative at Pune

Bangalore: 315Work Avenue, a modern and rapidly growing coworking space provider, has signed up 300 seats with Operative, the global and preferred advertising management software company servicing over 300 of the world’s top media brands. This space is part of a 30,000 sq.ft. workspace of 315Work Avenue at the World Trade Center (WTC), Pune, at Kharadi, the centre of Pune’s Eastern IT Corridor, a definitive address for international businesses. Pune has recently seen some spectacular industrial growth, which has boosted demand for coworking spaces. Operative had also recently signed 300 seats workspace in Bengaluru, totalling to 600 seats now.

315Work Avenue currently manages around 20,000 seats spread over 1 million sqft office space across 20 centres located in prime business hubs in Bengaluru, Mumbai & Pune. The company also plans to add another 5 lakh sqft office space over a period of six months. The company offers a variety of services and spaces like enterprise offices, co-working desks, private offices, meeting rooms and virtual offices to corporates, mid-size enterprises, small teams, start-ups, and entrepreneurs depending on the needs of its users.

Commenting on the new development, Mr.Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue said, “We are excited on our association with Operative which is a clear indication that hybrid is the new trend in which lot of companies are looking forward to take up workspace. In the current scenario, companies, especially enterprises and multinationals are opting for flexible workspaces and reconsidering fixed asset investments to remain agile and retain flexibility to adjust operations based on the market conditions.As the concept of work from anywhere is far more prevalent and widespread today, flexible workspaces offer a great office experience which can boost productivity and cut travel time of employees.We remain optimistic about the co-working space growth and momentum.”

Commenting on the association, Lorne Brown, CEO, Operative,said, “Keeping in mind the rapidly evolving dynamics around the concept of the workplace, this arrangement offers convenience and flexibility to our employees in a contemporary and safe environment.We are extremely pleased with the 300-seatwork space in Bangalore which was custom crafted by 315Work Avenue based on our design requirements,and we now look forward to a similar experience in Pune as well. Operative plans to expand its best-in-class development team within the new space, focusing on delivering leading technical solutions to the world’s largest media companies. Operative is dedicated to creating work environments which promote productivity and collaboration, while also focusing on safety and flexibility. As more employees hopefully return to the workplace in the coming months, we are excited to provide this new workplace model for employees, consistent with our company’s inclusive and innovative culture.”

Mr. Nitin Lahoti, MRICS, Executive Vice President – Corporate Solutions, Panchshil Realty said, “World Trade Centre (WTC) Pune is the definitive address for leading international businesses with a presence in Pune. Strategically located in the bustling business district of Kharadi – which is home to the who’s who of IT and ITeS companies – WTC Pune is a marquee integrated office park providing world-class facilities and infrastructure. We are delighted to welcome 315Work Avenue to WTC Pune and look forward to a long and successful association with them.”

“We have already achieved phenomenal growth in a short period and our priority now is to deepen the penetration in existing markets as well as enter newer ones. Pune will be an extremely strong market for us to strengthen our footprint and play an integral role in our overall growth journey. With prime locations, custom crafted design & space, technology, international standards of health & safety and community building as our key drivers, we are confident that our workspaces have an edge over the others in the industry and we are committed to revolutionizing the coworking industry,” added Manas.

With flexible spaces becoming mainstream, the coworking companies have seen a massive spike in the number of enquiries recently.As per a recent report by Cushman and Wakefield, leasing of flexible workspace by corporates rose 73 per cent during January-June period on a year-on-year basis, signalling the continued demand for co-working spaces in the current scenario.