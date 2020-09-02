6 homegrown social networking apps to watch out for

The ban of Chinese apps by the government and the data privacy threat amongst the users has led to the increasing demand of homegrown networking apps. The ban of apps has also created a lot of opportunities for the Indian market which in turn has helped the existing and the new players to scale their business. Let’s thus take a look at five homegrown apps that are creating a buzz in the market:

60 seconds:

’60 Seconds? App’ is a one-stop destination to watch and create fun bite-sized videos. Established in June 2020, the company started its journey a few months ago in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Atma Nirbhar Bharat. In no time, the power-packed team which has built world-class apps via CODE FOR INDIA, developed ’60 Seconds? App’. Located in Mumbai and Chennai, ’60 Seconds? App’ is a brand for social-benefit and not just a for-profit company. The co-founders have pledged to plant one tree for every video that receives 100 likes, with a vision to create an impact on the environment.

ShareChat:

ShareChat is a regional social network allowing users to share their opinions, record their lives and make new friends – all within the comfort of their native languages. The platform has over 150 million registered users and 60 million monthly active users across 15 Indian languages. The app is aimed at providing users with an unmatchable networking experience in their native language.

Kuku FM:

Founded in 2018, Kuku FM is a podcast platform trying to reinvent traditional radio by allowing listeners to discover new, emerging and diverse audio content in various languages, and also engage with creators. It is India’s biggest vernacular audio platform with over 5,000 hours of content in regional languages. The app houses a wide range of audio content, like audiobooks, book summaries, learning courses, stories. Over the past year, the app has seen 10x user growth and has over 1.5 Mn downloads.

Trell:

Trellis the go-to platform for users to share their experiences, recommendations, and reviews across various categories including health and fitness, beauty and skincare, travel, movie reviews, cooking, home decor and much more. The lifestyle vlogging platform allows users to create 3-5-minute videos in their native languages along with a ‘shop’ feature that lets them purchase the products featured in the vlogs. With over 75 Million downloads and 25 Million monthly active users on its app, Trell has grown 27X in the last 12 months and has emerged as one of the biggest lifestyle social platforms in India.

Khabri:

Launched in October 2017, Khabri is India’s first and fastest-growing digital audio platform providing content in the regional language. It is the first pure-play audio platform to discover, listen and create audio content in an Indian vernacular. In order to give more choice to local listeners, Khabri’s editors curate important and useful content throughout the day for their liberal consumption. It is turning out to be a great platform for creators in Hindi-speaking markets across India. “Influencers can join ‘Earn With Khabri’ programme through Khabri Studio App and make their channel on which they can start creating content and publish it on Khabri App. There is an opportunity to earn from day one through ‘Gigs’ in addition to regular monthly earning basis content consumption” The platform has observed an 80% surge after Chinese apps ban.

Rooter:

In Sports, Rooter is a very unique product and has built a strong moat for its business with fans and community-driven content. India’s only and biggest User Generated Content platform for Sports and Gaming. Rooter’s unique product positioning is in Live Content Technology that allows tools like Sports commentary, Live Quizzes, Mobile Game streaming etc. Rooter offers a personalized sports feed consisting of videos, images, polls etc & Scorecards in 10 Indian languages covering Cricket, Football, and multiple other sports. Rooter has witnessed 8x growth in daily users since the Chinese apps ban.