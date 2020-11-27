5 thoughtful gifts for covid warriors on Thanksgiving Day

The year 2020 has seen a different way of celebrating any festival or occasion. We are trying to celebrate it all to keep up the spirits and positivity. The year has been terrible for all, especially for those who were infected or lost someone from the virus. Organisations, companies and individuals, all are doing their bit to support and gift a smile to those covid warriors this Thanksgiving day. Below are a few thoughtful gifts which you can give to do you a bit:

1. Imarticus Learning offering 100% scholarship

In a bid to thank COVID warriors and nurture promising talent, Imarticus Learning, India’s frontrunning professional education firm, is launching the #JoyOfGiving movement as a part of its CSR initiative. The new initiative, launched on 19th November, just ahead of Thanksgiving Day, will offer a 100% scholarship for COVID warriors. Available to graduates from any discipline falling in the 21-25 age group, the scholarship will be granted to those nominated as a COVID warrior by their friends, colleagues, family, or even an acquaintance. The eligibility criteria are that the COVID warrior must be from any of the essential services sectors listed by the government between April-August 2020 such as Pharma, Banking, Public Transport, Facilities Management, Municipal Staff, Groceries, Milk vendors, etc. Additionally, Plasma donors between the age group of 21-25 will also be eligible for the scholarship as a COVID warrior, irrespective of their contribution to society as an essential worker. The scholarship will apply to industry-endorsed Data Science, Credit Risk & Underwriting, Financial Analysis, or Digital Marketing ProDegree of Imarticus.

2. Customised gifts from Vistaprint

This Thanksgiving Day say thanks with a personal touch to the Covid warriors. A global e-commerce platform for customised printing services for individuals and small business owners launched a plethora of products on its platform since unlocking began. The launch also includes COVID safety gear such as face masks and face shields to help mitigate the risk of contraction amongst the stakeholders as they interact or resume work onsite in the New Normal. These products are economical and sustainable to use as it is washable and reusable. Not only this, you can also order Thank You cards for your favourite Covid warrior. Skip the store-bought thank you notes and get some of Vistaprint’s easy-to-customise, high-quality cards. You’ll be able to add photos, write some text and pick a paper stock you like. Show your appreciation for little gestures, big moments and everything in between. Available at: https://www.vistaprint.in/

3. Immunity boosting gift boxes by Upakarma Ayurveda

What’s better than wishing and facilitating a healthy lifestyle for your loved ones. Upakarma Ayurveda, one of the fastest-growing Ayurvedic brands, has come up with customized immunity-boosting gift boxes which are ideal for people across all age groups. Its products are Ayurveda-based, 100% natural, chemical-free with multiple benefits for mental and physical wellbeing.

Ayurvedic Immunity Drops Combo (All 5 drops- Amla, Giloy, Tulsi, Ginger and Circumin)- Price: Rs 3100

Immunity Gift Box (Giloy Tulsi Juice 1l, Chyawanprash 500 mg, Ashwagandha Pack of 90 Capsules, Ginger Drops 30 ml, Curcumin Drop 30 ml). Price: Rs 2700Price: INR 2150 onwards

Availability: Amazon India and https://upakarma.com/

4. Plant-based immunity booster from OZiva

The Indian consumers during the Covid period have been actively seeking information on the ways and means to improve and increase their immunity. There is increased awareness about holistic wellbeing and the need to have a clean plant-based diet for overall health. What better way to give your loved ones other than gifting immunity. You can opt from OZiva India’s leading clean, plant-based nutrition brand in India, their Plant-Based Natural Immunity Booster is an ideal formulation to give your immunity a natural boost. Ingredients like Elderberry, Guduchi, Acerola Cherry, Tulsi, etc provide the goodness of 100% Plant-derived Vitamin C & SuperAntioxidants that boost your Immunity with Standardized Plant Extracts, Immunity Herbs and Wholefoods.

Price: INR 699 onwards

Available: https://www.oziva.in/, Flipkart, Amazon and Nykaa

5. Floor Cleaning Robots by Milagrow

To help you avoid the risk by getting a maid service from outside, Milagrow floor cleaning robots can do the laborious task of cleaning and disinfecting your house. The robots memorise the map of your house to function independently and can be loaded with small quantities of Sodium Hypochlorite 1% solution to help disinfect the floor and clean viruses if any. Milagrow is India’s No.1 service robots’ brand, and has announced up to 40% off on its Robots this festive sale – Milagrow iMap Max (World’s 1st-floor wet mopping and vacuuming robot which can self-clean its mops with a pressure of 40N), Milagrow iMap 10.0 (fully Independent Self Navigating Robot with Electronic Water Tank and 3-hour battery life and most powerful suction of 2700 pa), and Milagrow Seagull (The Gyro Mapping Floor Cleaning Robot with a height of just 7.2 cm). These robots come with a 2-year comprehensive warranty and a 5-year warranty on the suction motor.

Milagrow iMAP Max including the water tank – INR 94,990

Milagrow iMap 10.0 – INR 74,990

Milagrow Seagull – INR 12,990

Availability: Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Viveks, and https://milagrowhumantech.com/

Bonus

Astute Care Home Cleaning Service

Give your friends & family a thank you gift in the form of an Astute Care Home Disinfectant package. Astute Outsourcing Services, a specialist company in health and wellbeing services in India, launched its Sanitization & Disinfection Services, Astute Care in Delhi & NCR and Kochi. The new services are aimed at the sanitization of Home, Workplace, Commercial Spaces and Industrial space. With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing daily all over the world, it is important to follow all precautionary measures while sanitizing an office or home. With years of expertise in Sanitizing and Disinfection Services in India, the highly trained team of Astute Care can provide effective services at home, office and industrial area. The team has expertise in disinfecting sites and help prevent the risk of infection. Astute Care team, using specialist equipment can effectively and professionally decontaminate sites, including homes, offices, clinics, shops, etc. They are available in Kochi, Delhi & NCR region.

Perks: Sanitization free with Home cleaning, Carpet cleaning & Sofa cleaning

Price: Home deep cleaning for 1BHK starts at Rs. 5459