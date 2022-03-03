6 Essential Skills for Data Analysts

Source: Freepik

These days, the majority of businesses recognize the advantages of a data-driven corporate strategy and are looking for employees to provide insight into the constant stream of acquired data.

You’re not alone if you’re just beginning your research and wondering where to make the leap to a profession in data analytics. Scanning job adverts for data-driven opportunities is a good place to start, but many analyst tasks are extremely detailed, making it tough to choose which skills to invest in. Here’s a detailed list of the top six data analysts‘ must-have skill sets in order to compete in the job sector.

Microsoft Excel

Excel contains a great deal of analytical power than its capacity for spreadsheets. Furthermore, programming languages such as Python or R are better equipped to cope with large data volumes. Sophisticated Excel techniques such as creating macros and using VBA lookups tend to be widely used for lighter, faster analyses and smaller loads.

When you are employed in a startup or a small firm, the initial edition of the database may even be in Excel. The program has long been a pillar for businesses in every field, so understanding it is critical. Luckily, there is a wealth of good free materials accessible online to help you get started.

Machine Learning

Since predictive analytics and artificial intelligence are two of the trendiest subjects in data science, understanding machine learning has been highlighted as a critical component of an analyst’s arsenal. While not every analyst uses machine learning, the tools and theories are crucial to understanding and progress in the field. However, in order to develop in this field, you must first master statistical programming.

Critical Thinking

Using data to discover answers to specific questions requires determining what to ask in the first place, which can be difficult at times. You need to think like an analyst to be a great analyst. The work of a data analyst is to discover and interpret links that aren’t always evident. While some of this talent is intrinsic, there are a few strategies you may take to assist enhance your critical thinking abilities.

For example, instead of feeling overwhelmed with an explanation that is far more sophisticated than necessary, asking yourself fundamental questions regarding the actual problem at hand might help you stay grounded when looking for a solution.

Data Visualisation

It is vital to be in a position to deliver a compelling story using data such that you can convey your point and keep the audience engaged. If your results cannot be simple and promptly recognized, you will have a tough time persuading others. As a direct consequence, data visualisation might have a decisive impact on the importance of your statistics. Data visualisation skills will help you use eye-catching graphics, high-quality graphs, and charts to communicate your results in a straightforward manner.

SQL

Structured Query Language (SQL) is the sector standard database language and may be the most crucial skill data analysts must-have. The language is sometimes referred to as the “graduated” version of Excel, since it can handle enormous datasets that Excel cannot.

Almost every business needs someone who understands SQL, whether to organize and store data, connect several databases, or update database systems entirely. Thousands of job posts for SQL skills are submitted each month, and the median compensation for someone with expert SQL abilities is well over $75,000. While even non-techies may benefit from using this technology, knowing SQL is the first step if you want to deal with big data.

Presentation Skills

Data visualisations and presentation skills are intricately related, but even the most experienced presenters will encounter anxiety from time to time. Set concrete goals for growth and focus on the audience instead of yourself as ways for becoming more confident when presenting.

Developing Your Skills

When getting started, enthusiastic data analysts should take advantage of free resources and books. This helps beginners to grow more aware of the language while also establishing the groundwork for future advancement. Those looking for a clear route into the field should look for opportunities to study and practice the skills needed to become an exceptional data analyst.

Formal education is among the most effective methods to do this. Whether you choose to expand your education through an advanced analytics degree, boot camps, or online courses, you will be better prepared to flourish in this highly competitive sector.

Sunway University provides a variety of certificates and degrees in this field, including a Master of Data Science Online. This curriculum has been carefully developed to educate students for careers in analytics by laying a solid theoretical basis and applying it to real-world industrial situations.