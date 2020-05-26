9Stacks – India’s leading Poker Platform introduced ‘Private Tables’

9Stacks, India’s fastest growing poker platform announced the launch of “Private Tables” feature on the platform for all the players. Through the private table option, gamers can reserve tables to play with their friends and family anytime. 9Stacks offers the best experience and high engagement on its platform by innovating and creatively offering interactive gameplay for its discerning patrons.

9Stacks is a leading multiplayer gaming platform that caters to its audience by offering user-friendly, entertaining and compendious interface.

Amidst the epidemic, most of the population is stuck at home and of course, avoid gatherings, leading to miss out on meeting and socialising with family and friends. 9Stacks brings a way to stay connected and enjoy time with family and friends without leaving the safety and comfort of homes.

Sudhir Kamath, CEO & Co-Founder, 9Stacks says, “9Stacks is committed to provide creative solutions and leverage ongoing trends to cater to our audience in the best possible way. We realised that there are a lot of recreational players who want to connect with their friends and family over a game of poker but during the Lockdown which is the time for restrictions they were unable to do so. As it is, millions of people who had never played online before have now tried playing games on their mobiles during the lockdown. This gave us another opportunity to cater to our audience and we decided to introduce PRIVATE TABLES on our platform, both for cash game and tournament players. Basically, it is like hosting a poker party sitting at home, with complete authority to choose who all can be a part of that. More so the games can be kept completely hidden from the others if the players want to”.

Sudhir further added that “The idea behind private tables was to give a comfortable platform to recreational players who feel that they may get exploited by superior players playing on general tables but are completely at ease playing amongst their friends or acquaintances”.

“I love playing poker. Due to the current lockdown and ongoing restrictions, I started playing poker on 9Stacks.com and I learnt that it’s not only completely legal but also safe and entertaining. Also, it’s a good way to bond with our families and friends as 9Stacks allows us to form a private table and play only with your close friends” says Nandita Kodesia, a regular poker player on 9Stacks.

The process to create a private game is really simple. There is a separate tab for private games in 9Stacks, “The table runner”, or the person representing the group wanting to play together, has to fill up a form – mentioning some of his details and create a table on desired stakes, give it a unique name and password. All those who want to join in have to create accounts on 9Stacks.com. They can find the table by its name and can sit on the table using the password. Players can also choose the table to be not visible to everyone but only to a pre-selected group of IDs. The players can play both cash games and tournaments. This feature saw a lot of people rushing to make private tables and bond with friends and family while enjoying a game of poker. More than hundred and fifty such tables were created in the last few weeks. Even with lockdown easing, it is expected to remain a very popular feature on 9Stacks.

9Stacks is an online poker platform where users can learn and play the game online and also earn money. It currently offers its online poker gaming services in 24 Indian states. Apart from poker, it also offers fantasy league contests under the brand name Faboom. With creativity and innovative technologies 9Stacks leverages many positive trends in the gaming industry, and consistently focuses on delivering engaging and entertaining opportunities for its audience over the long-term.

The platform currently has more than 3.25L users across India and has witnessed 350% increase in user-base in 2019. The platform currently offers Texas and Omaha variants of poker that engage both experienced players and learners.