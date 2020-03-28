ADDA Fights Covid-19 with new feature and community guidelines

The true test of a product being consumer friendly is in its ability to adapt. ADDA, The Apartment SuperApp has stayed true to its identity as an industry leader with its quick action to help its user base fight the dreaded COVID-19.

What Has Been Done?

Collect-Delivery-At-Gate Feature

With the pandemic gearing force and lockdowns being the order of the day, the brand was quick to realise the importance of contactless deliveries in apartment complexes, housing societies and gated communities. It introduced the Collect-Delivery-At-Gate feature to help apartment communities streamline their logistics of deliveries to avoid unnecessary, avoidable contact.

How Does It Work?

The Management Committee or Resident Welfare Association of communities using ADDA GateKeeper, can easily set up all deliveries to be left at the gate from the backend. It immediately activates the process of collecting all deliveries at the gate, on giving an OTP to the guard, in the resident app. The guard does not have to relearn any new processes to ensure the smooth working of the system. The resident too, gets a quick notification that is self explanatory and quite easy to understand and use.

Assistance In Drafting Community Guidelines

With over 13 lakh active users spread across 3500+ residential communities across the country and the world, ADDA has the unique advantage of sourcing the best practices being followed by different communities to fight this unprecedented situation. The brand has a running blog on its website with pointers sourced from different communities to fight COVID-19. With over 5000 unique visitors, the blog has turned to be a repository of suggestions that can be implemented by MCs and RWAs not only in India, but globally. As new guidelines are imposed regularly, the blog too is updated with suggestions on adapting the rules and regulations.

Assisted Quarantine

In association with their Discover partner and leading healthcare brand, Portea, ADDA has also introduced services of Assisted Quarantine for individuals in need in Bangalore. This service can be availed through the ADDA App, under Discover. The company however, advises to check in with community guidelines, before availing this service.

The company has been quite active in fighting the coronavirus threat early on. The entire workforce of ADDA has been working remotely since mid March. Product support is working remotely to deliver the same service as under normal circumstances. Customer facing teams are holding their meetings online and keeping up with their promises of deployment of the product – all remotely while keeping up the spirit of social distancing, digitisation and automation.

San Banerjee, CEO & Co-Founder of ADDA, says, “We at ADDA are honoured to be of assistance to the communities in this time of crisis. We are always ready to help communities leverage this platform to communicate all important details to each community member. Our privilege to have a nationwide contact base of users and communities help us to get insights with the Best Practices being followed now. We are happy to share these with all residential communities along with disseminating authentic official information to tide over this lockdown. We take our responsibility seriously to be the conduit of the local ecosystem connecting volunteers, delivery companies, healthcare workers to the communities. Through these trying times, ADDA shall always be a friend of residential communities, assisting them in every possible way to tide over this crisis”