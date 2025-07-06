Honourable Ministers Shri Anil Kumar Bachoo and Shri Palanivel Thiaga Rajan Open IIRSI 2025 Convention on Intraocular Implant & Refractive Surgery

Chennai, 6 July 2025: The two-day Indian Intraocular Implant & Refractive Surgery Convention 2025 (IIRSI Convention), India’s premier convention on eye surgery and the flagship annual event of Intraocular Implant & Refractive Society of India (IIRSI), was inaugurated by Shri Anil Kumar Bachoo, Minister of Health & Wellness, Government of Mauritius along with Shri Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services of Tamil Nadu today, in the presence of Dr. Arthi Ganesh, Pro-Chancellor – Vels University, the Guest of Honour.

Led by Dr. Satanshu Mathur, President, IIRSI, alongside Prof. Amar Agarwal, Secretary General, IIRSI, and Dr. Mahipal S. Sachdev, Chairman Scientific Committee – IIRSI, the convention attracted over 1,000 leading ophthalmologists, surgeons, researchers, and experts from around the world. The event featured foreign faculty lectures, live surgery, hands-on wetlab focusing cataract, refractive and intraocular implantation.

The event witnessed Ophthalmic Premier League, IIRSI Film Festival Award Show (IFFA), IIRSI photography competition, court martial in ophthalmology, various symposia, didactic lectures and exclusive sessions for young ophthalmologists. Ophthalmologists were also recognised with awards for their exceptional contributions to various eye care specialisations.

Addressing the convention, Shri. Anil Kumar Bachoo, Minister of Health & Wellness, Government of Mauritius said, “It’s a privilege to witness the unifying power of medicine and shared values between many nations. India’s advancements in healthcare continues to inspire global collaboration. I am honoured to witness how Indian and international experts are coming together at forums like this to harness innovation, share knowledge, and ensure that no one is left behind in the journey toward better eye care.”

Talking at the convention, Shri Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, Govt of Tamil Nadu said, “Tamil Nadu has long been a flagbearer in healthcare, leading with innovation and inclusivity. Through public initiatives like Kannoli Kappom Thittam and partnerships in AI diagnostics, we’ve turned our focus on eye care into a model for the nation. Today, I stand not only as a representative of our Chief Minister’s enduring priorities in education and health but as a believer in low-cost, high-quality intervention. Together, public institutions and private pioneers are working together to make a future right for everyone and not a privilege for a few.”

In his remarks Prof. Amar Agarwal, Secretary General, IIRSI, and Chairman, Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals said, “At IIRSI, we are proud to see our annual conference grow in stature year after year, attracting leading ophthalmologists from across the globe. This event not only highlights India’s leadership in surgical innovation but also offers participants a dynamic platform to refine their skills through live surgical demonstrations, Wet Lab training, and meaningful engagement with world-renowned experts. Our goal is to ensure every attendee leaves more confident, informed, and inspired to elevate eye care. This platform also allows ophthalmologists and healthcare professionals not only collaborate for knowledge sharing but forge meaningful partnerships for healthcare in India and abroad”

The event honoured Indian and global ophthalmologists with Gold Medal Awards for their contributions to their specialisation. Gold Medal was awarded to Dr. Stephen McLeod, CEO – American Academy of Ophthalmology. The international awardees include – Dr Abha Amin (USA), Dr Anas AnbariI (UK), Dr Ashraf Armia, (Egypt), Dr Meghpara, (USA), Dr Cosimo Mazzotta (Italy), Dr Deborah Ristvedt (USA), Dr Lisa Arbisser (USA), Dr Miguel Rechichi (Italy), Dr Nandini Venkateswaran (USA), Dr Ozlem Evren Kemer (Turkey), Dr Safwan Al Bayati (Dubai), Dr Uday Devgan (USA), Dr Vanessa Pongo (Peru) and Indian awardees include Dr Jagdish Rana (Gujarat), Dr Manoj Mathur (Hyderabad), Dr Col. Jaya Kaushik (Lucknow) and Dr Vijayaraghavan V.R. (Coimbatore).