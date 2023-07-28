Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. (ARAPL) Unveils Exemplary Q1 FY 2023-24 Results, Exhibiting Remarkable 155% YoY Growth

Pune, 28th July: Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd. (ARAPL), a leading pioneer in the automation and car parking industry, is pleased to announce its outstanding financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023–24 (Q1 FY 2023–24). The remarkable growth of 155% in Q1 YoY, following the impressive FY 23 results where Arapl achieved a staggering 140% growth compared to FY 22, clearly indicates that this extraordinary expansion is not a fleeting occurrence but rather a sustainable trend for the company.

ARAPL achieved a total revenue of INR 26.6 crore from its verticals, automation, and car parking, demonstrating exceptional growth and success in its business operations. This revenue marks a significant leap from the previous year’s Q1, where the company reported INR 10.4 crore in revenue. Notably, this impressive performance signifies a staggering year-on-year growth rate of 155%.

The surge in revenue can be attributed to ARAPL‘s relentless commitment to innovation, technological advancement, and delivering top-notch solutions to its clientele. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and the expertise of its dedicated team, the company has consistently provided state-of-the-art automation and car parking solutions, catering to diverse industries and meeting the evolving needs of customers.

“We are delighted to announce such exceptional financial results for the first quarter of FY 2023–24,” said Mr. Mukund Shah, the CEO of Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd (ARAPL). “The remarkable YoY growth of 155% is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to providing innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and convenience for our customers. We will continue to strive for excellence and maintain our commitment to delivering superior products and services.”

ARAPL remains committed to pursuing its strategic vision, driving growth, and expanding its market presence. The company’s continuous investments in research and development, coupled with its customer-centric approach, have solidified its position as a market leader in the automation and car parking industry.

As the global demand for automation and smart parking solutions continues to rise, ARAPL is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and further strengthen its market position.