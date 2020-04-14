Amidst the crisis of COVID 19, PR24x7 is working with the theme, ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ to raise optimism within people

It has been over 15 days we are staying at home under lock down. After the government announced to put our country in 21 days lock down, most of the people especially ones with a job remained stuck in the middle. With the augmentation of COVID-19 cases not only in India but around the world, people are finding themselves amid a chaotic storm with no expiry date! Amidst this existential crisis, renowned PR firm, PR 24×7 is working with the theme “Hum Honge Kamyab” along with their employees to spread the message of being positive even when the world is going down and that if we keep up our will and determination, we will come out of this crisis one day.

With lock down and businesses going off, people are getting frustrated and depressed. In business sectors, clients are backing out leaving their prospects and partners barren. Some companies are laying off their staff while some are downsizing them. The purpose of this campaign is to make people realize the power of optimism and hope. Even though we are facing a difficult time, we have to take the necessary steps to rise from this pandemonium. After every night comes a day in the same way after every crisis comes a time of peace and prosperity. We just have to double our efforts and efficiency. Talking about the theme Founder of PR24x7, Mr. Atul Malikram says, “We are going through a rough phase. With lock down and most of the businesses closed, the economy is falling day by day. What we can do right now is to be positive and start planning and preparing ourselves for s foreseeable future. Life is full of ups and downs and we have to make our way through it all.”

In mythologies, say Mahabharata many great warriors and innocents died and suffered in the war that has been fought between the great warriors Pandava and Kaurava. But after the war, with new changes and renewed energy, the new King acquired the throne and led his country and countrymen to a peaceful life. Talking about modern time for instance in Britain, the Second World War left people only with chaos and disruptions. But it is because of their sheer will power, determination and hard work that people at that time were able to come out of their sufferings and build a large empire and made their country one of the progressive and powerful countries in the world. Even Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan rouse back up with full force after being bombarded with a nuclear bomb. We should take points from all these cases on how even after enduring so many difficulties and crises; they bounced back with renewed energy to make

themselves a powerful force.

At present, the future may appear bleak and empty but if we work hard and improve our efficiency, we can build a better future and a better place to live for ourselves and our upcoming

generation.