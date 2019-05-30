Beauty pageant Mrs. Delhi-NCR 2019 announces it’s winners- Pageant with a cause.

The Grand Finale of Mrs Delhi-NCR 2019 was held recently at Leela Ambience Hotel, Gurgaon with celebrity guests Nayani Dixit and Preetika Rao. Deepali Sharma became the Winner, Jyoti Mishra became first runner up and Vibha singh second runner up from Group A. From group B Akansha Datta became the Winner, Sumi Ahuja first runner up and Sapanpreet Adalkha second runner up from Group B, were crowned as winners. A Beauty pageant with the noble cause of Breast Cancer Awareness, that’s what Mrs. Delhi-NCR is all about. A movement to motivate women to rediscover their strength, courage and confidence to fight cancer, and inspire others to live a productive life, even in the face of ambiguity. We gather to let the women around the country know that we stand in solidarity with the stricken and recovering warriors, and how proud we are of their willpower. Mrs. Delhi NCR is a pageant that focuses on Breast Cancer Awareness, in season four of its running, the organizers have conducted more than 300 breast cancer awareness camps.

Conceptualized by Barkha Nangia, Director – Glamour Gurgaon, the Mrs. Delhi-NCR pageant is a celebration of womanhood, it brings together some of the most talented, beautiful, and socially conscious married women, who are given avenues to contribute towards social causes of the society. The fourth edition of Mrs. Delhi NCR is taking up the fight to Breast Cancer and is all about raising awareness around it. The auditions were held across Delhi, and after screening more than 500 women, the shortlisted candidates went through extensive training sessions to prepare for the grand finale that was held on Sunday.

Sharing her views on the pageant, actor Nayani Dixit said, “We are here to support all these wonderful women and to make women of our country aware about the perils of breast cancer. Barkha and Glamour Gurgaon have done a stupendous job in organizing such a momentous event with a great cause attached to it. I’m happy to be a part of such a soulful pageant.”

Actor Preetika Rao said, “The change our society is going through is because women are more aware of their rights now. We are bold, beautiful and not afraid to speak up! Breast Cancer is a reality that afflicts many women, so creating awareness about it and doing our bit for the cause is something that our society should collectively propagate. My heartiest congratulations to all these wonder women for their participation and to Glamour Gurgaon, and Barkha for their amazing initiative.

Glamour Gurgaon has organized many beauty pageants so far, including the Mrs Punjab and Mrs India – Pride of Nation. Mrs. Delhi-NCR is one of the mainstays, star-studded affair with … contestants, renowned fashion designers, image consultants and celebrities on the jury panel, in-depth training, photo shoots and makeup sessions all the efforts to find that one woman who gets to be crowned as Mrs. Delhi-NCR – Pride of Nation.

Talking about the successful completion of the fourth edition of the pageant, Barkha Nangia – Director, Glamour Gurgaon says” “This is a platform to celebrate the independent spirit of women, we hope to make them realize their strengths and uniqueness all over again, so these amazing ladies can achieve their life goals and accomplish their dreams. Through various training sessions, they have been groomed and equipped to present the best version of themselves. This is a massive platform to accomplish meaningful things for these women, I’m elated to share this platform with such a talented and passionate lot. I’m sure that, doorways to new opportunities will open-up for them after this event.