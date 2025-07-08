Chic, Sunlit and Soulful: KOA, Bohemian-Themed Dining Comes to Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, July – If you’re often chasing sunlit corners, breezy aesthetics and cosy chic hangout spots with your friends, Navi Mumbai has a new name to know. KOA, a beloved Bohemian-themed cafe and bar is bringing its Mediterranean charm to Vashi’s Inorbit Mall. After Thane and Juhu, this is the third launch, not too far from the city. Get ready to relish a soulful meal and snap some great pictures in sepia undertones.

Taking notes from the liberating spirit of the Bohemian lifestyle, KOA is heralded by restaurateur Priyanka Jain. Picture–community tables, window side seating with foliage, airy light wooden artefacts, tawny lights, and creative decor. Right from its airy interiors to refreshing beverages, the premium cafe and bar sets the vibe for having a good time.

While the indoors maintain consistent, calming aesthetic, the menu offers diverse and flavourful options through American, Thai, Continental, Asian, and Italian cuisines. KOA’s delicious meals cater to a global palette. Menu must-try’s include the chef special Broccoli and Pistachio Soup, Kao Dips and Crisps, Avocado on Toast with Truffle, Crispy Lotus Root in Honey Chilli Sauce. If you prefer non-veg appetizers, go for Chicken Scallopine, Korean Fried Chicken, Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pizza or the Thai Herb Chicken Bao. New York Cream Cheese Dumplings, Blue Fin Rice Tempura Roll, Truffle Salmon Roll are also flavour-packed dishes. In Indian, KOA Special Paneer, Cottage Cheese Steak, Raw mango Prawn Curry and Lobster Tail can be ordered. And with all the spicy and savoury tastes, you cannot miss out on the desserts. The Pull Me Up Tiramisu and Pistachio Tres Leches will fulfil your sweet tooth.

The wide array of dishes and polished ambience has made KOA a go-to place for casual dining. Talking about the new opening, Priyanka says, “A design and ambience of the place is just as important to people today as the food and beverages. At KOA, we have kept everything in tandem. We have innovated to attract both fans of our kitchen and design lovers. It’s chic, boho, cosy and all things people would love to come back to. We are super excited to bring this experience to folks of Navi Mumbai.”

KOA is all set to open its door from 7th July at Vashi’s Inorbit Mall. With its medley of flavours, and signature Boho flair, KOA could soon turn out to be a hotspot for memorable meals, crafted cocktails and fun times in a super-relaxed Mediterranean vibe.