FSSAI awards BioD Energy as an authorised aggregator for its RUCO

‘Eat Right India Movement’ campaign, which was launched by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, last year, culminated in Delhi on 29 January 29, 2019.

The culmination event rewarded select stakeholders, driving the cause of ‘eat healthy’ and ‘eat safe’. On receiving the recognition, Siddharth Vig, Vice President, BioD Energy India, said, “BioD Energy is proud to be associated with the cause. We are scaling our capacity to collect more used cooking oil (UCO) and process it further to convert it into biodiesel. The aggregators in the sector are sourcing from 800 RUCO authorised kitchens in India currently, out of which, BioD Energy alone collects from 700 kitchens.”

‘Swasth Bharat Yatra’, a pan-India Cyclothon, was the focus of the Eat Right India movement. The campaign drew inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt March (Dandi Satyagraha).

BioD Energy is a member of Biodiesel Association of India. The certificate was presented by the Chairperson of FSSAI Preeti Sudan and CEO FSSAI Pawan Agarwal. The event was also attended by Sandeep Chaturvedi (President of Biodiesel Association of India) and other stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Kumar Bhola, Brand Head Chef, Wat-a-Burger, said, “We are in the area of the responsible food business and give entire UCO to an authorised agency, which is recognised by FSSAI. We are aligned with the ‘Eat Right India’ movement, which is a collective effort of key stakeholders and citizens and is aligned with Government’s recent focus on public health.”